cover2
Photo by CHRIS MARTIN

When designer and creative director Aria Garcia was tapped to do a double-cover and 12-page photo spread for Playboy Denmark’s January 2023 issue, the chance to showcase her island home of St. Croix and its shared history with Denmark was too compelling to resist.

Using St. Croix model Janeisha John as her muse, St. Croix’s rich architecture and historical ties to Denmark as a backdrop, Crucian designers and as many local businesses and talent as possible during a photo shoot on St. Croix, the result is what both Garcia and John described as “magic.”