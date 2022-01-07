A day after COVID-19 concerns forced Norwegian Cruise Line to cancel sailings by eight of its ships, another cruise ship was turned away from St. Thomas on Thursday.
V.I. Health Department spokesperson Jahnesta Ritter confirmed Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas was diverted from its scheduled stop in St. Thomas due to COVID-19 cases on board.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which actively tracks COVID-19 cases on more than 100 cruise ships, every ship currently sailing with passengers has at least one COVID-19 case aboard and the vast majority have surpassed the threshold to trigger an investigation.
Norwegian
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” Norwegian said in a statement, noting that the cancellations and sailing modifications have been made “due to ongoing travel restrictions.”
Impacted cruises include Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5 cruise, Norwegian Pearl cruises embarking through Jan. 14, Norwegian Sky cruises embarking Feb. 25, Pride of America cruises embarking through Feb. 26, Norwegian Jade cruises embarking through March 3, Norwegian Star cruises embarking through March 19, Norwegian Sun cruises embarking through April 19, and Norwegian Spirit cruises embarking through April 23.
The cancellations came on the heels of Norwegian’s announcement that its Jan. 3 sailing of the Norwegian Pearl would end early due to “COVID related circumstances.”
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International is moving crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to two of its out-of-service ships, Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, to quarantine as the pandemic continues to surge, USA Today is reporting in today’s edition.
Royal Caribbean transferred the crew from a “variety of our ships in the Caribbean” to their two out-of-service vessels, according to Royal Caribbean spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro, who added that the cruise line has been completing crew transfers for about three weeks.
The logic behind the moves is to “keep our crew and ships as healthy as possible,” Sierra-Caro said.
While the cruise line has not disclosed how many crew are involved, it did say that on Wednesday the cruise line transferred approximately 100 asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic crew to Rhapsody of the Seas from various ships.
Outside the Caribbean, the cruise industry has voluntarily halted operations in Brazil to seek alignment with authorities on COVID-19 protocol as the pandemic continues to surge. The suspension will last until Jan. 21.
New departures from Brazilian ports halted Monday.