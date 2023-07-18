Three more V.I. government agencies went before the Senate Finance Committee on Monday to defend their 2024 budget requests with mixed success.
Leadership from the Property and Procurement Department and the Housing Authority testified, but the embattled Taxicab Commission didn’t pass muster.
Acting Property and Procurement Commissioner Lisa Alejandro, whose nomination for commissioner will be considered by lawmakers on Thursday, testified in defense of a requested $22,463,958 total budget for next fiscal year comprising a $13,759,829 appropriation from the General Fund and $4,839,130 from the Business and Commercial Properties Fund, as well as $185,000 from the Indirect Cost Fund. The remainder consists of non-appropriated funds.
During questioning, legislators grilled testifiers on several unaddressed issues in the territory, including Property and Procurement’s role regarding the decades-old abandoned Mitchell Motel in Contant.
Frett-Gregory told the testifiers she asked the question “because what we have going on there cannot continue. If any one of us in here lived in that area, or our parents lived in that area, we wouldn’t want that for our parents. It’s a very, very bad situation. And it’s not a situation that’s being created by our citizenry, it’s a situation that’s being created by our government.”
The abandoned Mitchell Motel, once used by the Health Department for patients, is owned by the V.I. Government and has long been inhabited by squatters since it was abandoned.
“We can’t continue to talk amongst ourselves on this, it needs to be addressed,” Frett-Gregory said.
Property and Procurement Deputy Commissioner Vincent Richards told the senator that the department is a custodian of the property and has acquired or is in the process of acquiring signage and barricades to forbid parking or entry at the former motel. Property inspectors have also conducted visual inspections, and Richards said the department is in conversation with a developer who would be able to demolish the building.
“That’s the best I can speak of,” he said, “that we are engaged in terms of managing and mitigating what’s been going on in the building.”
Responding to a question from At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. earlier in the hearing, Richards also told committee members that Property and Procurement did not have any specific plan to accommodate vendors who were recently ordered to stop selling their wares around Fort Mylner. Richards said the department had been approached by “one or two” vendors, whom he said were given the opportunity to apply and be vetted for selling in a different location.
In the afternoon, Housing Authority Chief Operating Officer Lydia Pelle walked lawmakers through the impact of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department trends in 2023 and how they have impacted the V.I. Housing Authority.
Lawmakers did not receive testimony from the Taxicab Commission because the Commission did not submit financial information to the Post Audit Division until last Wednesday — more than two months after the submission deadline. That information was requested from all government departments and agencies in February.
Frett-Gregory expressed her dissatisfaction with the semi autonomous agency’s inability to testify to Executive Director Vernice Gumbs, whom senators could not hear, and Board Chair Loretta Lloyd, whom senators could not see.
Gumbs lost her voice several months ago and Lloyd, who attended virtually, was unable to operate her video camera. Frett-Gregory told Lloyd she would not be able to testify with her camera off.
“We continue to experience challenges with the Taxicab Commission, and we are not going to continue to allow the Taxicab Commission to disrespect this institution,” Frett-Gregory said before adding that the meeting would adjourn unless a board member materialized to deliver testimony on behalf of the executive director.