The V.I. Tourism Department got a big Texas welcome in Dallas and Houston earlier this month during marketing events for the territory.
Addressing travel advisers, meeting planners, members of the media and other hospitality and tourism professionals, Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte shared the encouraging news of increased year-over-year airlift to the territory from Texas as well as other key cities in the nation.
“The increase of airlift into the USVI from our airline partners signals a strong summer tourism season for the territory, and we anticipate strengthening our presence in Texas as well as other key markets in the mainland United States,” said Commissioner Boschulte.
The tourism industry contributes an estimated 60 percent to the V.I.’s Gross Domestic Product. Boschulte noted that as the number of vaccinated travelers increases, the travel industry can expect to see continued recovery.
“Our hoteliers, restaurateurs, tour operators, transportation providers, tour guides, retailers and the many allied partners who make our industry thrive have demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and that has allowed us to be in a position to welcome thousands of visitors back to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the last six months,” said the commissioner.
Building on the foundation of recent marketing initiatives with strategic media partners Condé Nast Traveler, Pandora, Refinery29 and other key outlets, Tourism will enhance its sales activity in the months ahead, educating travel advisers, meeting planners, tour operators and wholesalers on the territory’s COVID-19 travel protocols, new developments related to hotel renovations and reopenings, and supporting them as they advise their clients to “Reconnect with Paradise” and to experience “St. Croix: a vibe like no other,” he added.
The relative ease of traveling to the USVI, combined with the USVI Travel Screening Portal tool, are thought to be key factors contributing to an unprecedented quantity of airlift and strong visitor arrivals and expenditures since the start of the winter season.
In addition to meetings with industry professionals, Tourism representatives gathered with members of the Houston Virgin Islands Association to share positive news and developments in both the territory and the diaspora.
Meeting just in advance of Transfer Day 2021, the department congratulated HVIA President Carol Cuffy and her leadership team for the work the association does in serving its membership and communities as well as promoting the U.S. Virgin Islands as a travel destination. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared March 31, 2021, Houston Virgin Islands Association Day in Houston.
“Texas has been and will continue to be an extremely important market for travel to the USVI, and the department is pleased with the outcome of our engagement with travel industry stakeholders and our fellow Virgin Islanders during this activation,” said Boschulte.