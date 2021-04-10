Hassel Island in St. Thomas Harbor is filled with sites that chronicle Virgin Islands history, and the island was once a popular spot for historic hiking tours. However, tours were abandoned because no one could actually get there once hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed the dock at Midden Beach. That is about to change with the St. Thomas Historical Trust funding the replacement of the dock.
Hassel Island, once a peninsula of St. Thomas, covers about 135 acres. In the 1860s, the Danish government separated the land from St. Thomas to create better water circulation in the harbor. The earliest documentation of the ownership of Hassel Island is under the Danish name “Estate Orkanshullet,” which translates to Branchlet “Hurricane Hole.”
The island is now named after James Hazzell, who purchased the land in 1784 and whose family maintained a presence on the land until the 20th century. The National Park Service acquired about 95% of Hassel Island in 1978. Three sites on the island are owned by the people of the Virgin Islands, and there are three private holdings.
Despite its former name, the island did not fare well in hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“Hurricanes did a lot of damage to Hassel Island,” said Doc Palencia, a board member of the St. Thomas Historical Trust and chairman of its Hassel Island Task Force.
“The Creque Marine Railway head house sustained a lot of damage,” he said. “It’s the oldest steam-powered marine railway in the Western Hemisphere. I don’t know what other damage has been done, because we haven’t been able to get up to the other sites to have a look.”
The dock was also heavily damaged, and the St. Thomas Historical Trust is funding its repair so they can resume tours to the three sites on that side of the island — Garrison House, a House of Ordinance built in 1807 during the Napoleonic Wars; Cowell’s Battery and Signal Station, built around 1801, and Prince Frederik’s Battery built by the Danes in 1779.
Those three sites are not owned by the National Park Service, according to Palancia. They are now under the auspices of the V.I. Department of Parks and Natural Resources’ St. Thomas Historic Preservation Office, which often works in cooperation with the Historical Trust.
“The sites are connected by a 25-foot easement, so we can clear those trail sites. Our plan now is to get the dock fixed. That should hopefully take three to four weeks. Then we have a crew ready to volunteer to clear the trails to all three sites,” Palancia said.
The pilings for the dock will remain, though they must be recapped before building the new dock on top of them. The project is being completed by Brent Squires and his crew at Stone Masonry on St. John, who have done other stone masonry work on Hassel Island over the years.
The project is expected to cost more than $48,000. The trust is fronting the money for the project, but officials have submitted an application for a grant to hopefully be reimbursed. The work began on Wednesday.
The trust first repaired the Midden Beach dock, about 50 feet long, in 2013. According to Charles Consolvo, acting treasurer and also on the Hassel Island Task Force, tours will resume once the dock is repaired and approximately a half mile of trails between the three sites are cleared.
“From 2013 up until the hurricanes, we ran tours throughout the entire island. That’s one of our sources of income,” he said. “We’ll get this done and then we’ll work on the other trails.”
Palancia estimated that the trust earned $2,500 to $3,000 a month in revenue from the tours. They would also conduct tours for school children at the end of the school year with a grant from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands to fund the transportation.
There are 3.2 miles of hiking trails on the entire island, which takes three men a total of 24 working hours to clear. Before the storms, the trust was paying $1,200 a month to keep the trails clear. Now, the man who owns the old Paiewonsky property on the island, Jeff Pickett, is loaning his clearing crew to the trust to clear the trails to get it open. His employee on the property year-round, Cedric Anderson, who is also a member of the Hassel Island Tack Force committee, will oversee the trail clearing.
“Our mission statement is to identify, protect and preserve the history, sites and culture of St. Thomas, and that’s what we do,” said Palancia.
For more information on the St. Thomas Historical Trust, visit www.stthomashistoricaltrust.org.