ST. JOHN — After a day of downpours, the skies cleared just in time for the opening of Drinker’s Paradiseville on St. John. The sounds of the Love City Pan Dragons mingled with the scent of frying johnny cakes as residents and visitors alike came together in the village for its official opening last night.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach urged the crowd to embrace the rains the island had received throughout the day.
“Don’t curse the rain,” said Roach. “We need the rain and we need to come out in the rain. You get wet, you get dry.”
Village honoree Raymund Athanase, who started the Drinker’s Paradise booth with his good friend Rehugh Hendricks, who’s honored posthumously this year, was briefly overcome with emotion as he addressed the crowd.
“This is such an accolade to receive,” said Athanase. “There are 18 booths in here. Enjoy each and every last one.”
Mistress of ceremonies Loren Abramson Williams, a cousin of the late Hendricks, spoke fondly of her family member.
“Rehugh was taken from us too soon,” she said. “He had a zest for life. Every time you saw him, he had a big grin on his face. He was a hard worker, a great father, great son, brother, uncle, everything. It is hard to not have him here, but I’m very, very grateful as a family member to the Division of Festivals for recognizing both him and Raymund.”
Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett was in attendance, and she noted during her remarks that this year marks the 175th anniversary of emancipation in the Virgin Islands.
“That’s an important thing for us to remember, because if we don’t know our history, how can we go on?” said Plaskett. “How can we ask our children to go forward and do great things? We know St. John is the seed of our emancipation.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. commended Athanase and Hendricks for stepping up and filling a need in St. John’s Festival Village by starting their booth nearly 20 years ago.
“People saw a need and they filled the gap,” said Bryan. “They didn’t call the radio, didn’t call Government House, didn’t harass Novelle Francis, didn’t call the lieutenant governor or the delegate. They just filled the need. That’s one thing I love about St. John. St. John gets it done every time.”
Following the opening ceremony, dignitaries gathered for the official ribbon cutting of Drinker’s Paradiseville. St. John Celebration Princess Dejanique Miracle Lord Callwood did the honors.