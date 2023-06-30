ST. JOHN — After a day of downpours, the skies cleared just in time for the opening of Drinker’s Paradiseville on St. John. The sounds of the Love City Pan Dragons mingled with the scent of frying johnny cakes as residents and visitors alike came together in the village for its official opening last night.

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach urged the crowd to embrace the rains the island had received throughout the day.