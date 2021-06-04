ST. THOMAS — With eight seniors in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School Class of 2021, the graduating class was small, but the 70th commencement ceremony was just as grand and formal as it would be for a class of hundreds.
Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, where the ceremony was held, made a spectacular and fitting backdrop for Thursday’s ceremony, which included a communion mass before commencement speakers began.
Principal J. Maria Daniel acknowledged the challenges of not only the pandemic, but ongoing construction at the school.
“It has surely been a challenging year at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School,” she said in her prepared remarks, “but you all know that the love of the Lord still stands. The Lord has given us life, strength, courage, and the list can go on and on, to sustain us during this time. At Ss. Peter and Paul, we courageously and thoroughly ensured that our students continued their education in a virtual format while remaining alert to the many changes and developments of construction work and then during the COVID pandemic.”
Salutatorian Qussai Muhsen made a point of thanking the school’s educators while at the podium.
“I would like to thank all my teachers for their commitment during difficult time,” he said. “Learning to use a new platform to teach was by no means an easy task. We didn’t make it easy on you, either.”
He had this message for fellow graduates.
“Now, the Class of 2021, let’s be happy. This is what we’ve been waiting for,” he said. “Remember, we determine our success by how determined we are to achieve it. There will be bumps but that’s OK. Keep it moving. If we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, no matter what happens in life, we will find a way to make the best of it.”
Muhsen will be attending the University of the Virgin Islands in the fall to study business management. His goal is to be an accountant.
Valedictorian Shania Nieves plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design to study fashion design and graphic design. She found the biggest challenge of a full senior year with virtual learning to be the lack of social connections.
“It was a lot of challenge trying to keep up with my grades and at the same time still be a teenager,” she said before the ceremony. “The most difficult part was the lack of seeing my friends this whole time. It has been really hard to see them and meet up with them, so I missed them a lot.”
In her valedictory speech, Nieves touched on what at first seemed like hurdles, but subsequently made them stronger.
“Today we stand together to face a harsh reality but a wondrous blessing. We are not like any other graduating class. This class will leave a legacy as the first class to spend the entire senior year in an e-learning setting, the first to transition from books to computers and the first to end this year on a high note with the determination to climb higher and run further,” she said.
Janeale Gottleib George, a graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul’s Class of 2007, was this year’s commencement speaker. She spent time as a college recruiter and went on to become the director of Upward Bound at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Upward Bound is a federally funded college preparatory program serving populations of low-income and first-generation college students.
George shared tips with the graduates that she said she wished she had been given at the start of her college career, not the end of it.
She stressed the importance of “leaning into discomfort, asking questions to learn about the world around you, finding your place within a community and the importance of friendship.”
“Your success in these next few years will not be defined by your location, how you actively participate in your own life,” George said in her remarks. “You are each equipped with the tools you’ll need to march confidently down the paths you have chosen for yourself. You would not be here today if you didn’t already have what it takes.”