ST. THOMAS — Nana Baby Children’s Home has provided essential care for children in need on St. Thomas for 31 years. And, with a new live-in director, the home will not only continue the tradition, but is prepared to offer new services.
Nana Baby Home was founded in 1989 by Louise Larcheveaux-Ali with the support of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas. The nonprofit organization has since cared for hundreds of children, a safe haven for meeting the temporary, emergency and transitional needs of children in crisis from newborn to 12 years old.
Children can be placed at Nana Baby Home anytime, day or night. Some children stay a few days, some years. All children are provided with everything they need for day-to-day life .
Following Larcheveaux-Ali’s death in 2005, her sister, Beulah Wilson, took over management of the home, with the help of the board of trustees and her daughter Rita. Upon her retirement in late 2020, the home hired a new director, Darian Torrice-Hairston, who, along with her husband John Hairston and their two sons, recently moved into the home to help provide a full-time stable environment.
The couple met while attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. With a master’s degree in social work, Torrice-Hairston worked as a child and family therapist and a trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapist.
Hairston studied exercise science and has taught and coached tennis for the Myrtle Beach, S.C., recreation department and coached the varsity tennis team and swim team at Myrtle Beach High School.
The couple and their son moved to St. Thomas five years ago, when Torrice-Hairston was hired through a federal grant program as a positive behavioral coach. She became the director of the program two years later.
Hairston became the coach for the soccer program for the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy and now operates a tennis program at Flamboyan Resort, in addition to working at the home.
With the grant coming to an end, Torrice-Hairston, eight months pregnant at the time, was looking for her next move. Knowing the current director was retiring, an employee at Nana Baby Home encouraged her to interview for the job.
“I used to work in group homes as a therapist and I was always disappointed in the care of the children and how institutionalized they felt,” she said. “I just felt if I could do something like that, I would do it different.”
When Torrice-Hairston started at the home in October, it wasn’t her intention to move in. But, it quickly became apparent that living at the home with the children was the only way to be effective and by December, her family had moved in.
“I love that we’re living here, because I think it’s what makes the difference in a group home,” she said. “We feel more like a family than an institution. We eat together, we go to the beach together, we go to school together, and even the staff that comes in are like part of the family.”
Their two sons, Finn, 11, and Rivers, 11 months, are taking it all in stride. There’s some adjustment for Finn, who was an only child for 10 years and now has a baby brother and 10 other siblings, but Torrice-Hairston feels he will be growing up learning about service to his community. Rivers, she said, is having a ball because there is always someone to hold him and play with him.
The first month living in the home was hectic, with moving in, Christmas, distance learning and boundaries being pushed, but things seem to have leveled out, she said. Since their arrival, they have had up to a dozen children in residence in addition to their two sons.
“My favorite part of the day is tuck in,” said Torrice-Hairston. “Everybody in the house wants to be tucked in, and I love that because I get to take just a couple moments with each kid individually. You can see how much it means to them. Those moments where they get tucked in and covered up and their back rubbed, they’re just really important to them and to me.”
The children aren’t the only ones adjusting. Being a role model can be complicated, learning what roles people have played in the children’s lives before they came to the home and how they expect the adults around them to act. Torrice-Hairston feels having a strong male influence is important, especially raising a lot of boys, so they can see how a man contributes to his home, to society and to raising children.
“The amount of learning that is happening for me has been incredible,” said Hairston. “Being here every day for two and a half months, it just dawned on me that our 5-year-olds have never been to school before. Because they’ve been stuck in the online thing, how do you frame things, and what does that mean to someone who has never been in school and has only had online school, and then living around people that have been in school, what does that means to them?”
The Nana Baby Home has long had the support of the community.
“There’s a lot of love coming in,” Torrice-Hairston said.
Rotarians often come by on the weekends to help, and the V.I. Police Department has come to the home for project days. St. Thomas Reformed Church provided meals while the family was in the process of moving in, and My Brother’s Workshop continued the meals for another month.
Since the Nana Baby Home is only partially funded by the Human Services Department, fundraising is a crucial part of the job. The first campaign they tackled was raising money for a van that could accommodate them all, which arrived on island in January.
The big project for 2021 will be renovations to the home, which, after housing hundreds of children over the years, has seen a lot of wear and tear. They hope a recently launched online fundraiser will bring in the much-needed money to complete renovation projects through the year.
Nana Baby Home is working closely with Human Services and plans to update the services offered to include not only 24/7 emergency placement, but also therapeutic intervention, community service projects and parenting outreach projects.
“Our goal for this year is to give any child who comes here a clean, safe and healthy place to grow while they are with us,” Torrice-Hairston said.
For more information, visit www.nanababyhome.com.