ST. THOMAS — Friends and family are remembering Judith A. Grybowski for her contributions to health care in the territory.
Grybowski, known fondly as Judy, was instrumental in developing the nursing program at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Grybowski died a week ago today after sustaining an injury from a fall. She was 85.
“She was a remarkable woman who led a remarkable life,” longtime friend Corinne Van Rensselaer told The Daily News. “She left a huge legacy here in the Virgin Islands. Those of us who know her well, know that she is now reunited with her late husband Kirk. It’s a great loss for the community.”
In 1968, Grybowski arrived on St. Thomas with her husband and two small sons — Keith and Paul — armed with a BSN in nursing from Duke University and an MSN in education and rehab nursing from Emory University.
She was an assistant professor of the associate nursing degree program at UVI, then the College of the Virgin Islands, from 1968 to 1982. She served as chair of the Nursing Department twice during her tenure at UVI, first from 1982 to 1985 and again from 1989 to 1992. She also chaired the first accreditation committee to move into a baccalaureate nursing program.
In 1985, Grybowski became an associate professor, responsible for rebuilding the nursing library with grants from the Helene Fuld Foundation. She also supervised the transfer of the associate nursing degree program to UVI’s St. Croix campus.
In addition to her role at UVI, Grybowski conducted significant research and wrote several publications in the field of nursing. In 1978, she and her husband, who developed the Emergency Medical Services during his tenure with the V.I. Health Department and directed the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency during hurricanes Marilyn and Bertha, traveled to Swaziland, South Africa, with a USAID project, where she served as nurse educator in the Institute of Health Sciences. She also consulted in Rehabilitative Nursing at the Spinal Cord Unit at Veterans’ Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from 1974 to 1978.
In 1987, Grybowski earned a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Illinois. She was a health sciences consultant for the Kellogg Foundation in 1992 in Swaziland. She retired from UVI in 1999 after 31 years of service.
Grybowski was just as active in the community. She was a charter member of the League of Women Voters, and handled the publicity for the Rolex Sailboat Race Regatta and the St. Thomas Yacht Club from 1988 to 1997.
Since 1984, she worked with the Victim Advocates Program as a counselor and treasurer on the board. She was also on the Board of Directors of the Jones-Halloway-Bryan Foundation of St. Thomas.
She and her husband, who died in 2002, were members of the Gypsy Carnival Troupe and the Caribbean Chorale. She was also treasurer for Nazareth by the Sea Episcopal Church for several years.
“She was a force to be reckoned with here in the islands she loved so much,” her son Paul Grybowski wrote on Facebook. “Suffice to say, she mothered her village. I had so many brothers and sisters who she would ‘adopt’ and take care of.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.