ST. THOMAS — Since 1981, the Family Resource Center has aided women and families in crisis due to domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
After 40 years, the organization originally named the Women’s Resource Center, serves the St. Thomas community with an emergency shelter, counselling, support groups and emergency legal advocacy.
The Women’s Resource Center opened its emergency shelter for women and children in 1986 and by 1987, the organization was incorporated as a private non-profit to provide a counseling program. Since then, it has expanded its services to include all victims of violent crime and families in crisis as the Family Resource Center.
Anya Stuart, installed as executive director three years ago, has been with the agency for close to 21 years. For Stuart, the work done at the center is personal. A victim of domestic violence herself, she strives to use her own experience to help those in crisis.
“There are times when I have to keep the smile on, but I feel sad inside. By telling my story, I might be able to help a few women,” she said. “When they come, you really have to listen to them with no judgement. Everybody’s story is different. The only thing you don’t do is cry, because you don’t want to look weak, but you cry inside.”
One of the crucial services the center offers is 24/7 response to crises and intervention by trained volunteers. This may include finding emergency shelter to keep a victim or family safe.
Now in the process of being rebuilt after Hurricane Irma, the Alice Hamilton Shelter/Safe House was a 24/7 20-bed operation. In the meantime, repairs to a transitional space, which was also damaged in the storms, were hoped to be completed in the spring, but a termite infestation and issues with the historic building below have caused delays.
The Center’s main building on Bunker Hill, the Spenceley Counseling Center, had little damage and continues to offer services.
Should a client need to go to court, the Family Resource Center provides emergency legal advocacy, preparing them for court and sometimes accompanying clients to hearings.
If individuals or families need services the Center cannot provide, they make referrals to other agencies.
Until the shelter is repaired, the Center is tasked with finding somewhere safe for these victims and families to stay.
“We’ve been providing airfare for victims,” Stuart said. “Since COVID, most of the time, we have to send people abroad, especially if they have family there, because they are afraid and they are in hotel or guesthouse or Airbnb and every day we have to pay for that.”
“So, when we’re begging for funding, we’re begging to help people in our community,” Stuart said.
When they send a client off-island, the Center also needs to provide a COVID test and money for additional costs when they get to their destination, such as food, taxi and a temporary phone.
Counseling is another crucial part of the Family Resource Center program. Besides one-on-one counseling, they provide a number of group sessions such as Women of Worth, children and adolescent groups, Men Terminating Violence, Women Anger Management and Rites of Passage to provide families an opportunity to evaluate their experiences and incorporate choices and positive changes leading to healthier family lifestyles. There are groups conducted in English, Spanish and French Creole and they have several bilingual case workers.
The pandemic has temporarily limited some services, and a lot of community outreach to schools is now done virtually, however, the Center has been of continuous service since the COVID crisis began.
While counseling services are intangible, CeCe’s Closet, located next to the Spenceley Counseling Center, sells gently used clothing and provides clients with clothing for both every day use and for things like job interviews.
“Our top priority is to keep serving our community with whatever resources we can get,” Stuart said. “It could be somebody donating a few shirts or a package of panties. Most of the time, when women come, it’s with just the clothes they have on.”
Although partially funded by government grants, fundraisers such as the Sparkle and Sip clothing sales help raise money for the electric bill, insurance and other monthly costs. A food drive twice a year allows them to refill the pantry with items such as canned goods, juice, rice, soup and Ramen noodles.
The Family Resource Center has fifteen employees on St. Thomas and St. John and Stuart estimates they have an average of two new clients every day, more than 750 per year, and they saw more men last year than ever before.
Cases of sexual abuse and domestic violence have increased significantly since the pandemic, Stuart said.
“COVID made it worse,” she said. “I see a lot of this happening on St. Thomas, but most of the people are just not saying anything because they say most of the time when they call, they feel revictimized, so it’s hard. We really have to advocate for a client.”
For more information and to make a donation, visit www.usvifrc.org.