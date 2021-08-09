The V.I. Education Department has announced that it will restart its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” initiative.
Launched in March 2020, more than 1,071,897 meals have been served to students attending the territory’s public, private and parochial schools who have remained home because of the pandemic.
Beginning Aug. 23, parents and guardians can pick up packaged breakfast and lunch meals at designated sites from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on school days.
St. Croix
• Juanita Gardine K-8 School
• Lew Muckle Elementary School
• Ricardo Richards Elementary
• Alfredo Andrews Elementary
• John H. Woodson Jr. High School
• St. Croix Educational Complex High School
• Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
• Arthur A. Richards K-8 School
• Claude O. Markoe Elementary St. Thomas and St. John
• Bordeaux (Near bus stop)
• Paul M. Pearson Gardens, Oswald Harris Court, Winston Raymo Community Center, Michael Kirwan Terrace, Contant Knolls community centers.
• Savan basketball court
• Ulla F. Muller Elementary School
• Joseph Sibilly Elementary School
• Lovenlund Housing Development
• Bovoni Methodist Church
• Anna’s Retreat basketball court
• Tutu Valley (Near bus stop)
• Ezra Fredericks Ball Park
• Julius E. Sprauve School
• George Simmons Terrace
• Bellevue
• Calabash Boom
• Coral Bay fire station
• Pine Peace
• Chocolate Hole