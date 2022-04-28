ST. THOMAS — Happy to be out in the fresh air enjoying Carnival festivities after nearly three long years, Virgin Islanders and tourists alike from the Allure of the Sea cruise ship enjoyed local dishes and treats at the annual Food Fair on Wednesday in its new location at Crown Bay Center. Although it was a smaller event than years past, Food Fair was as delightfully tasty as ever.
Historically held at the Rothschild Francis “Market” Square and later at Emancipation Garden in downtown Charlotte Amalie, the fair was moved to its new Crown Bay location to address COVID-19 precautions, primarily because of its wide open areas. The layout, which concentrated food in the parking lot area and stretched vendors offering arts and crafts items out along the promenade leading toward the cruise ship dock, was designed by students in the Architectural Drawing I & II class at Charlotte Amalie High School.
This year, the Food Fair was dubbed “Helen’s Cultural Courtyard Cuisine,” named in honor of Helen Hodge, who has participated in the event with local dishes since 2001.
On Wednesday there were 125 vendors signed up, with 35 of those offering arts and crafts items. The remainder were food vendors.
As is customary, there were several performances throughout the day to entertain the crowd, including the Rising Stars Steel Orchestra and the St. Thomas Allstars steel pan, Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, the When Band, majorettes, mocko jumbies and ritual dancers. Ceremonies included the re-coronation of Carmen Sibilly as Carnival Queen, the first ever Carnival Queen in 1952.
All in all, the new location got mostly positive feedback, with one glaring exception: parking. Although there were some shuttles and a water taxi available, parking was extremely limited.
“I do like the new location, however parking is ridiculous,” said attendee Chriss Cornish. “It’s open and everything is in one area, so it makes it much better for us to move around. I love it because I come out here for the experience, the food and friends you haven’t seen in a while.”
Many of the vendors also had a positive reaction.
“I actually love it,” said Renee Jackson from Crucian Paradise Drinks. “I think it’s nice and we have a lot of space and everybody that came around said they enjoy being here, even the tourists. I hope next year that they would keep it here also. I think I like the venue and the open space, but if parking is going to be a problem, you have to take that into consideration.”
Although enjoying the event, some felt a bit nostalgic, like Chef Gavin Kearney from 3 Kings Catering.
“I love the new location, however, I do think they should keep it close to the fort,” he said. “I’m a classic guy and I don’t like change. The Emancipation Garden location had a lot of memories for me. I understand why they are spreading everything out, but honestly, I think it should be consolidated and the Carnival (village) booths should be in on this, too.”
“It’s new,” admitted Artara Wilkins from Barbara’s Tarts and Sweets. “I think I miss the old plot because everyone knew where to find the booth that they usually go to. Other than that, it’s a great location right by the cruise ships, so we get the tourists when they come off the ship and they get a taste of our culture.”