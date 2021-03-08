Two organizations focusing on Virgin Islands youth have come together to rebrand the former Pistarckle Theatre in Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas. VI Crawl and Elevate Wi are collaborating to engage youth in creativity and conscious conversation.
“With VI Crawl, we empower young Virgin Islanders through the creative arts, social media engagement, cultural education, talent cultivation and soft skill development,” said founder Khalarni Rivers.
Rivers is the community outreach manager for the Education Department’s Division of Cultural Education. With that experience, Rivers seeks to create a platform for youth to understand who they are, what their strengths and weaknesses are and how they can use that knowledge of self to contribute towards a better Virgin Islands. VI Crawl features young local performance artists, interviews and “The Fish Fry” talk show on its Facebook page.
Founder Omar Ewen says Elevate Wi exists to foster holistic development of youth and young adults in the Caribbean, including the Virgin Islands, by creating spaces for conscious conversations, artist expression and community involvement.
Ewen is a singer and was a worship leader. He also worked as a radio morning show host for nine years on Anguilla. Elevate Wi was kicked off in 2019 to connect with young people and hear their voices. It started as a meeting in the University of the Virgin Islands library to have conversations and problem solve. The meeting grew to offer events and on Facebook, the organization produces “Outbox Live,” a show discussing topics dealing with daily life and life issues. There’s also an online spirituality group chat.
“I grew up in a church and served as a church minister, and the only thing that I found missing is that opportunity for open-minded conversation, where you can ask any question, have any view and you’re not judged for it, not ostracized for it,” said Ewen. “You can just be you and have a conversation and respect each other or agree to disagree,” said Ewen.
A mutual friend brought Rivers and Ewen together and, although they have informally supported each other’s goals, the renovation of the theater is their first real collaboration. Both groups will be housed in the space and work as separate entities, but they will operate the space together with a single board of directors. A new name for the space has yet to be determined.
The venue will continue to offer theater, drama, dance and musicals, but it will also act as a multipurpose space for other types of community events such as dinners and concerts. They plan to recreate their own version of Pistarckle Theatre’s successful summer program and want to focus on Virgin Islands writers and storytellers, cultivating their raw talent. It used to be that you had to go to Hollywood to be seen, said Rivers, but now the internet and social media are the great equalizers. They will be exploring those resources while tapping into local talent so Virgin Islands youth can complete on a global stage. They also want to use the arts as a catalyst for conscious conversation.
“We’re definitely planning to take it to the next level,” Ewen said. “Pistarckle laid an amazing foundation and did an amazing job in the community, and now it’s time for that next link, the next generation. I’m a life coach and we have several certified life coaches and therapists on the team. We want to incorporate that into the arts so when we bring youngsters into the space, we want them to have access to that kind of information for life building, personal growth, personal development and professional development. We want to connect with each youth, where they are, what their gifting is, and help them to be able to express that. I think it would heal a lot of the ills that we see among the youth in our community.”
The 4,000-square-foot space is in need of major renovations, and Rivers and Ewen are starting from scratch. They are doing cleanup and renovations with the help of dedicated volunteers, while landlord Erik Tillett is tackling the structural repairs from storm damage. All new lighting and sound equipment will need to be purchased. Tillett is allowing them the first few months of rent free while they cultivate the space. They hope to open later this year, but the opening date will depend on funding.
“To get it completed, we need volunteers to come through and we need people to donate,” said Rivers. “It’s an expensive process, and we’re seeking grants, but we look at it as a community effort, a community space. We want the community to know this is their space. We want the community to own it.”
To donate, visit their GoFundMe page, The Rise of the VI Arts or visit the VI Crawl and Elevate Wi Facebook pages.