Former Wheatley Skill Center transformed into new home for CAHS ninth-graders

ST. THOMAS — Ninth-graders at Charlotte Amalie High School will attend classes later this summer in a new location a stone’s throw away from the main campus.
On Wednesday, the V.I. Education Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated CAHS Annex, formerly the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center on St. Thomas, which will be home to the school’s Ninth Grade Academy.
The opening of the annex “marks the beginning of the change,” said Dionne Wells-Hedrington, the department’s chief operations officer. “We’re are changing the way that our classrooms look. We are changing the face of education. We are transforming the teaching and learning and experience of our children.”
Completion of the annex was funded by federal legislation that covered not only disaster-related damages due to hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, but also provides funds to achieve current industry standards for the department’s educational buildings.
According to officials, through its Educational Facility Master Plan, the department will implement the modernization and new construction of the territory’s public schools over the long term to provide 21st century learning environments for students.
The department enlisted the help of the DLR Group, an integrative design group, which completed a full assessment of all of the department’s facilities to develop design recommendations.
According to officials, the CAHS Annex is “the territory’s first fully modernized school project” since the hurricanes of 2017.
The building includes new interior lighting, storefront-style windows, moveable panel walls that allow classroom sizes to be adjusted, wall panels that can be written on, state of the art information technology systems, a modern computer lab and monitors, intercoms, access control doors, new restrooms and a cut aluminum name on the exterior of the main building as well as on the interior access wall.
“The modern concept will be implemented in other schools throughout the territory, which has 44 instructional and support locations,” Education officials said.
Wells-Hedrington praised the annex.
“We are changing course. It changes now and it starts with the ninth grade center,” she said, adding there’s nothing traditional about it.
“It’s not your traditional classroom. It’s not your traditional mode of instruction anymore. We are being creative. We are being innovated in our approach to teaching and learning,” she said.
In brief remarks, Education Commissioner Raquel Berry-Benjamin noted that given the age of the existing facilities, the construction and the FEMA process, the territory can expect more physical relocations of schools and student populations.
“Just two years ago the Department of Education was moving staff and resources out of Buildings A, B and C of the Charlotte Amalie High School due to structural issues that threatened the safety of our students and staff,” she said. “Two years later, we are moving ninth graders, staff and resources into a newly modernized structure.”
She added that while the CAHS Annex “is in fact the smallest of the planned school modernization projects across the territory, it represents what all of our schools will look like in the future, and that’s a big deal.”
The Wheatley Skill Center students that once called the building home will be among the next students to benefit from the modernization program.
For the upcoming school year, Skill Center students will remain in space on the CAHS campus, according to Education Department Director of Public Relations and Communications Cynthia Graham. However, around January they can expect to be moving into a newly renovated campus at the former Gladys Abraham School.
For more information on the USVI’s new schools project, visit newschoolsvide.com.