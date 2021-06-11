The office of Senator Milton E. Potter has partnered with the Georgia-based Jonathan D. Rosen Family Foundation to offer a virtual financial literacy camp for Virgin Islands children ages 11 through 18 to help them begin their journey toward financial freedom — and a sense of independence.
Entrepreneur Jonathan Rosen, who said he was taught the value of wealth-building at an early age by his own family, is the founder of the Wealth Builders Foundation for Economic Planning, Inc., a wealth management business that focuses on the financial planning needs of wealthy investors.
Currently, Rosen is the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, Inc., a financial services holding company specializing in leveraged strategies for retirement planning and wealth creation. Dedicated to teaching the value of money to young people, he founded the Jonathan D. Rosen Family Foundation in 2009.
Wealthy Habits, the foundation’s financial literacy program, aims to provide children with the financial education to build wealthy habits for a lifetime.
The online program, which starts Monday and runs through Aug. 13, is self-paced, so students can progress at their own rate and on their own schedule. The videos include games, comic strip creation and other activities taught by college interns closer to their own age who share their own experiences.
Through the use of interactive videos, quizzes and activities, students can accrue points. When they have earned 500, the foundation will deposit $50 into an investment account in the child’s name. The opening of an investment account in the child’s name is a requirement for the program.
The program is divided into four courses. The first, “Building Smart Financial Habits,” touches on earning money, income taxes, paying yourself and comparison shopping; “The Economy and You” teaches basic economics and discusses topics such as the Federal Reserve Bank and setting goals; and “Credit and Debt” focuses on credit and avoiding the debt spiral, credit scores, interest and identity theft. Lastly, “Introduction to Investing” covers the basics of investing, public markets and stocks and bonds.
Each course takes approximately four to six hours to complete.
The usual cost of this program is $120, but a deal was negotiated to offer Virgin Islands children, both living in the territory and those off-island, to offer the program at half price. Sponsors are being sought to finance low-income students. V.I. Lottery has already pledged to give scholarships to 100 low-income students.
According to Clinton Stapleton, who works for Sen. Potter, the senator believes learning and practicing wealthy financial and investment habits at an early age are essential to improving the quality of life for all Virgin Islands children and families. It can also help to grow and diversify our economy by creating a generation of people who use their financial literacy skills, knowledge and success to create businesses and leverage investments.
“The goal is to help building millionaires through wise financial decisions,” said Stapleton. “We have the potential to have a generation of Virgin Islands millionaires.”
For more information and to get the discount code visit www.senatormiltonpotter.com.