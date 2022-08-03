Fourteen young Virgin Islanders were awarded Adams-Mahepath Scholarships on Tuesday at Sterling Optical’s St. Thomas and St. Croix locations, in a joint ceremony connected via Zoom.
Each student received a $1,500 scholarship. Among them were Good Hope Country Day School valedictorian Alexandra Bhola, and Antilles School’s Kashish Chainani, who joined the morning presentation via Zoom from her vacation in Juipur, India, where the local time was 10 p.m.
Established in 2002, the scholarship fund has since awarded $521,000 to 223 students.
“This is always a happy time for us at Sterling Optical because we get to invest in the future, which is our young people,” said Dr. Lisa Adams, owner of Sterling Optical with her husband, Joel Mahepath, during the ceremony. “Education is definitely one key to upward mobility and we are very happy to be a part of that in the Virgin Islands.”
The 14 recipients included eight students from the St. Croix school district and six from the St. Thomas-St. John school district. The scholarships were based on grade point average, involvement in the community and SAT scores.
Each year, Adams highlights a recipient from each district. On St. Croix, Royann-Blossom Philbert was singled out as the salutatorian of the St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School. She plays six instruments, was named Most Outstanding Student at the school for eight consecutive years, and plans to attend Montemorelos University in Mexico to study medicine, despite the fact that the national language is Spanish, which is not her native tongue.
Ari-El Joshua, from the St. Thomas-St. John district, was highlighted for his leadership roles. Graduating fourth in his class, he was the Student Council vice president, Future Business Leaders of America vice president and a junior deacon in the church. During the pandemic, Joshua volunteered for the Be My Eyes organization where — through the use of an app — he assisted visually impaired individuals throughout the world.
Joshua will be attending Elizabeth City State University, an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) in North Carolina to study aviation.
“Aviation has always been my passion ever since I was young,” Joshua said after the ceremony. “My father used to work at the airport, so I used to go there and watch the planes land and take off.”
Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 further ingrained that passion.
“After the hurricanes there was a mercy flight that came down and that ingrained the passion into me. I knew I wanted to be a pilot from that day on,” he said. “I’m very humble and very grateful for the scholarship. This money will very much help towards my education.”
Sakari Clendinen, also from the St. Thomas-St. John district, will be attending Hofstra University in New York studying computer science.
“The main reason I want to go into computer science is to help create video games that can help people with disabilities,” she said after the ceremony. “For people who may not be able to walk, I can create some sort of virtual reality experience where they can experience any place in the world, and also, maybe I can come back to the islands and help fix some of the technical problems that we have here.”
She, too, was happy with the scholarship.
“I’m very glad that I got the scholarship. I wasn’t really expecting it. It made me a lot happier with all this money,” she said.
In her remarks, Adams encouraged the students to have a goal in mind, work hard to achieve it and never forget where they come from. She told them to “think about coming back to the Virgin Islands to make a difference.”
“I would love every one of you to start your own scholarship program,” she said. ‘That’s my goal.”
Mahepath closed the ceremony by reminding the students that they are REPS: Resilience, Endurance, Perseverance and Success.
“You are going to go out there and represent the Virgin Islands and, of course, you’re going to represent Sterling, but more importantly, you represent you,” he said. “You are your own REPS and these values and elements are embodied in you, so go out and be successful.”