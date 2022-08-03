Fourteen young Virgin Islanders were awarded Adams-Mahepath Scholarships on Tuesday at Sterling Optical’s St. Thomas and St. Croix locations, in a joint ceremony connected via Zoom.

Each student received a $1,500 scholarship. Among them were Good Hope Country Day School valedictorian Alexandra Bhola, and Antilles School’s Kashish Chainani, who joined the morning presentation via Zoom from her vacation in Juipur, India, where the local time was 10 p.m.