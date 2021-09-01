From swimming to gardening, chess to quadrille, Vincent Henley does it all for the children

ST. THOMAS — When Vincent Henley misbehaved as a kid in Savan, he ran to escape the wrath of his brother, who was in charge while his parents worked. In ninth grade, he bet he could win a cross-country race and with no training, no track shoes, no socks and halfway through the race, barefoot, he won the race and the attention of Charlotte Amalie High School’s track coach. That was the moment Henley’s lifelong commitment to children was born.
With a gardening club, chess club, track and field, quadrille dancing and swimming lessons, Henley has devoted his life to enhancing the lives of the island’s youth.
“I owe all this to Mr. Mario Thomas, my track coach and Arthur Jamison, the football coach,” he said, “When I joined the track team in high school, it gave me that sense of family. We did everything together, and that’s what instilled in me to give back. I wanted to provide that for future students and that’s why I ended up coaching.”
Henley would go on to study physical education at Barber-Scotia College in Concord, N.C., on a track scholarship and spend his summers at Delaware State College teaching swimming lessons.
When Hurricane Hugo hit the Virgin Islands in 1989, Henley’s supervisor at IBM secured him a ticket to return to St. Thomas to check on his family. Seeing the devastation and that many teachers were leaving, he put in an application to teach and landed a job in less than two weeks.
Henley was placed in Kirwan Elementary School, later renamed Gladys Abraham Elementary School, as the health teacher. When Lisa Hassel-Forde became principal, she approached Henley about starting a gardening club. The club formed in 2008, and by 2009, the group entered the Carnival Food Fair competition and won first place in the plant division. It would do so every year through 2018.
With the help of YouTube tutorials and students who convinced him they could do it themselves, a hydroponics and aquaponics program was added to explore a 21st century way of farming.
Next came the chess club. Under the direction of St. Clair Wilkinson, former principal at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, every school had a club and Henley started one at Gladys Abraham. Made up of the best students from each school, the V.I. Junior Chess Team would travel to Greece and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to compete.
Henley’s youth involvement would come full circle when Hassel-Forde also enlisted his help to start a swimming program. While part of the curriculum, swimming isn’t normally taught, said Henley, who continues to be a part-time lifeguard at Magens Bay.
“People are always talking about how we’re on an island and we’re surrounded with water and our children need to know how to swim,” he said. “Everybody says it, but let’s actually do it.”
And he did, taking sixth-grade students to John Brewers Beach each week for lessons.
Henley now teaches his own swimming classes every Saturday morning at the beach. He teaches children 5 years old and up and incorporates life-saving skills in his lessons. Classes for adults are conducted separately. In addition to gardening, chess and swimming lessons, Henley and his quadrille dance group was recognized in April by the Virgin Islands National Park Folklife Festival and he worked with 4-H for a decade.
In 2017, hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed Gladys Abraham, sending him first to Ulla F. Muller and then Lockhart elementary schools. Now, Henley is at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in anticipation reviving the school’s hydroponic and aquaponic programs.
“When I see these childrens’ faces and their smiles, that’s my weakness,” Henley said. “I have kids in college now that call me and thank me for teaching them chess, for teaching them how to run, teaching them gardening. That’s my reward right there.
“The key to getting our students on track is we’ve got to listen. They are speaking to us and they’re telling us what they want and what they need, but when we ignore that and we don’t give them that, that’s the problem we are having. They are looking for something to do. We need to provide opportunities for our children.”