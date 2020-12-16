For 45 years, Fruit Bowl has been serving the St. Thomas community with produce, meats, fish, dairy and frozen and dry goods. To celebrate and thank shoppers for their support over the years, the grocery is having a week-long 45-cent sale on select items.
Living in New York in the early ’70s, Fruit Bowl owner Marty Goldberg was teaching school by day and going to night school to earn his MBA. After he earned his degree and started looking for marketing and management jobs, a friend convinced him they needed to open a produce market on St. Thomas. They opened Top Banana in Tutu in 1973. Two years later, Goldberg branched out on his own to open Fruit Bowl in a 750 square-foot space in Wheatley Shopping Center.
“I always thought there was a need for it and this was a much better location than Top Banana had,” said Goldberg. “I thought it was a great location because at that point, this was sort of the crossroads of the island, because not much was there out west or east. Being close to Pueblo and Grand Union I thought was an advantage. If people are going to be out there anyway, they can stop here for their fruits and vegetables. We’ve been happy here and customers seems to enjoy coming here.”
An important advantage Fruit Bowl had was selling produce loose rather than in packages, At the time, according to Goldberg, the supermarkets were selling everything overwrapped, so customers couldn’t buy a single onion or just one tomato. They were only sold in packs. By selling things loose, customers could buy only what they need, saving money and cutting down food waste.
“Back then, Fruit Bowl sold fruits and vegetables, there was a meat store here and a fishery, so we pretty much had a whole market right here and it worked really nice for the time period,” said David Goldberg, Marty’s son, who now manages the day-to-day operations.
Over the years, Fruit Bowl acquired the space next door when a men’s clothing store moved out, and when Payless Shoes moved to the corner location in the shopping center, Fruit Bowl was able to expand to a total of four bays, with 4,000 square feet of retail space and 2,000 square feet for their walk-in freezer, coolers and dry storage. They expanded with dry goods, dairy, meats and fish, making Fruit Bowl a full-service market, with not only the basics, but many gourmet and organic products as well.
“We had to differentiate ourselves from the supermarkets because years and years ago, you had to go to three or four places to get what you needed,” said Marty Goldberg. “We figured that if we had very good products at a fair price and good service, that’s the best we can do.”
The Goldberg family moved to Florida in the early ’80s and Marty Goldberg would fly back and forth to St. Thomas to operate the store. When David Goldberg graduated from college, he wanted to return to St. Thomas, but his father encouraged him to work in the states for a couple of years before moving back to the island in 1999, bringing that experience with him. Although his father is still active in the business, David Goldberg now oversees the operation, with the help of manager James Clark, who has been with the company for more than 30 years.
Quality has always been a top priority for Fruit Bowl. They purchase the higher grades of produce and offers options throughout the store that often can’t be found elsewhere on island, according to David Goldberg.
“When people compare our prices, we’re typically at the same prices as other stores, but we bring in a higher quality and pay a higher price, so we take a bit of a loss,” said David Goldberg. “Most people looking at the store think it looks fancy, it’s clean, it’s done right, so they assume that our prices are high. For us, the idea is to get items to move off the shelf and not have to worry about the expirations, so we want to offer a fair price.”
Several of the 40 employees, half full time and half part time, have been with the company for more than 20 years, and one, Abraham Warren remembers his grandmother working in the store years before him. The company has more of a family environment than a corporate one, and that includes the community. Fruit Bowl sponsors the Jogger Jam each year and donates to other events throughout the year, and after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, David Goldberg personally went out into the community to hand out food to those in need. To commemorate the store’s 45th anniversary, Fruit Bowl donated $4,500 to the Family Resource Center.
To thank their customers for their support, Fruit Bowl is offering some 45 cent specials on certain items now through Tuesday, such as jumbo oranges for 45 cents each and onions at 45 cents a pound.
“We are a part of this community and this community keeps us alive, so we feel a responsibility for giving back when we can,” said Marty Goldberg. “We can’t stay in business without our customers and if we can’t keep them happy, shame on us.”