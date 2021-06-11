A Vote with the Goat voter registration drive and free concert will be held Sunday on St. Croix from 5 to 9:30 p.m., featuring local rap artist P-Nut Deh Real Nut, also known as PNDRN, at the Luna Lounge. Admission is free with voter ID or birth certificate and other form of ID. On-site registration will be available starting at 4 p.m.
P-Nut, whose real name is Dejahni Lawrence, was born and raised on St. Croix. He uses his difficult childhood and the loss of his father and uncles to gun violence to relate to other Virgin Islanders in similar circumstances. He calls his style of rap “Carib Drill,” a hip hop 1980s style of music that blends his island roots with hip-hop and drill. The goat reference comes from the first line of his “PNDRN – I Feel like the Goat” release, meaning “Greatest Of All Time.”
A similar event was held on St. Thomas last weekend.