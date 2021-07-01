Part business, part nonprofit, Girlfriendism, celebrating its first anniversary, is more of a movement of women supporting women through business, leadership and friendship.
So, what exactly is Girlfriendism?
“It’s not just friendship, but it’s not necessarily really just sisterhood,” said founder Khnuma Simmonds. “It has some tenets of each, but Girlfriendism has some fun aspects to it and a business and awareness component to it that sometimes the words friendship or sisterhood somehow don’t capture. It has its own feeling.”
Simmonds is the owner of My Girlfriend’s Closet boutique, where the Girlfriendism concept was born. Former director of the V.I. Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council, Simmonds is also a certified behavioral health therapist. She opened My Girlfriend’s Closet in 2011, while still the director at the council, with the intention of supporting women in business by featuring women designers.
“We have women designers from Miami, Kenya and South Africa, and I have genuine relationships with them, so it’s not a store where I go online and just order from a catalog. I actually know the people who make them personally, so I really do feel like the designers in the store are also my girlfriends, so that’s where I kind of got that concept. Girlfriendism is inspired by the women of St. Croix, but will be recognized globally because Girlfriendism can be created anywhere. We need to connect with girlfriends even beyond St. Croix and beyond the territory, and that’s what I hope Girlfriendism will do for us.”
Despite the pandemic, Simmonds resigned from her full-time job to “take the full plunge of entrepreneurship” and expanded in 2020 with the Girlfriendism brand so she could combine all of her passions under one name. She kept the fashion component and has added other facets, such as Sokha Caribbean Dance Fitness, women’s health and wellness workshops and coaching, business and entrepreneurship sessions and an independent travel agency.
Each facet of the Girlfriendism brand has the same ultimate goal, to empower women.
This year, Simmonds has added the nonprofit Girlfriendism H.O.P.E., which aims to promote social justice, healing and empowerment for individuals, families and the community through the arts and creative expression. The acronym stands for Helping Ordinary People Every day to be extraordinary. One of the major endeavors initiated by Girlfriendism H.O.P.E. is the peer-to-peer domestic violence survivor conversations called H.O.P.E. Talks, where domestic abuse survivors share their stories on social media.
“The talks with the survivors we interviewed, and I’m a survivor as well, were more of a peer-led conversation,” said Simmonds. “As a director, it was often me as an expert, leader or advocate working with a survivor, which is a totally different dynamic than survivor to survivor.”
The next H.O.P.E. Talks will be presented in October, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and again in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Also coming up in October is Dance for H.O.P.E. VI, encouraging people to dance for 20 minutes a day for 20 days to acknowledge that someone is affected by domestic violence every 20 minutes. This year, Simmonds hopes to incorporate professional dancers to do live performances of their interpretations of how we can provide support and healing for survivors.
For the first time, Girlfriendism will host a #Girlfriendism Retreat Experience July 30 through August 1, which celebrates the one-year anniversary of the launch of Girlfriendism as well as National Girlfriend Day. The retreat seeks to bring together local, national and international women in business to network and create lasting relationships. It will their first major fundraiser, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to H.O.P.E.
The Friday party for sponsors on Aug. 30 will feature an art exhibit by local female artists. Saturday starts with a Women’s Health and Wellness Wake-Up Workout from 8 a.m. to noon, with two hours of movement such as dance, yoga and fitness followed by two hours of a self-care and wellness workshop with chiropractor Micah McIntosh, who will touch on topics such as sex, science and spirituality.
“I think sometimes when people see women in business, they just think about the leadership side and forget all the other parts that make her whole, balancing family and business and her own health,” Simmonds said.
Since the whole concept of Girlfriendism was born out of a clothing boutique, Saturday night will feature a fashion show with local, national and international designers, including two lines from South Africa. Wildflower Boutique and Cassava Boutique from St. Croix will also be introduced.
“They are newer to the fashion industry and I’m happy to have them in this space to introduce them, but also to exemplify the non-competitive mode that’s kind of a resonating theme in Girlfriendism. We can be in the same industry and the same field,” said Simmonds. “There’s enough for all of us because we each bring something different to the table.”
The Sunday brunch will focus on business leadership and philanthropy, connecting women leaders from the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, encouraging business leaders to use their platforms to assist community organizations. The session will also serve as a safe space for girlfriends of color to share authentically about their experiences, from starting a business to activating social change. Keynote speaker Sami Haiman-Marrero is the CEO and president of Urbander, a minority and women business enterprise that assists the corporate, nonprofit and government sectors overcome their diversity, equality, inclusion and multicultural marketing challenges.
“I’ve always been able to use my platform to raise awareness on certain issues and engage folks,” said Simmonds. “I think there’s an opportunity for more of that in the business world, to connect the different women in leadership and women in philanthropy who need their support, so we’re going to marry the beauty of both worlds.”
The retreat will be held at an Airbnb and is $225 for the whole weekend, or $89 for individual events for those who cannot attend the entire retreat. Visit www.girlfriendism.com for more information.