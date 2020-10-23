ST. THOMAS — Calvin Pinney is virtually reaching out and giving back to St. Thomas as a coach in BreakBeatCode’s USVI Hip Hop Hackathon live stream on Saturday. The music technology workshop is helping island kids build beats, write their own program and remix their own original music tracks for a live DJ set.
A graduate of All Saints Cathedral School on St. Thomas, Pinney was in the Marine Corps and worked for Oracle before joining Google as a sales specialist based in New York. The company’s 20 Percent project allows Google employees to spend one day of their work week (20 percent of their time) working on a Google-related passion project of their own choosing or creation. For Pinney, that project was BreakBeatCode, teaching future leaders to code, collaborate and create, opening up career possibilities as artist engineers. Its coaches are a collection of professionals in music and technology, including singers, rappers, producers and entrepreneurs.
Pinney’s involvement with the program came from his own interest in learning Python, the coding language used in the workshop, and, more importantly, he was looking for a program where he could work with disadvantaged kids and kids from diverse backgrounds.
“We’re helping teach kids how to be artist engineers by teaching them programming skills in Python, and you can play music off the code we’re using. It teaches them to add some type of structure to their creativity. The structure part comes from learning code.”
As a program manager working with BreakBeatCode founder Richard Achee, Pinney was a coding coach for the first successful Hip Hop Hackathon live stream in New York in August of this year. He thought this could be something beneficial for Virgin Islands youth and pitched the idea of hosting a similar workshop in the territory to the team. Future projects are being planned for London and San Francisco.
“This is an opportunity to inspire kids in the Virgin Islands to build an interest in technology programming and the tech industry, so let’s get them coupled with some of these tools like Zoom and working with people online, because this could open up a whole new avenue of careers and job opportunities on St. Thomas. One thing in my community growing up as a black boy, if you thought about the chances of being successful, you had to look at sports and entertainment. The probability of actually becoming an athlete is very slim compared to actually learning the skills and getting into the technology industry. There are definitely other avenues and ways that you can find inspiration and use your skills.”
BreakBeatCode is working in conjunction with G-Clef Academy in the Virgin Islands to host the free USVI Hip Hop Hackathon on Saturday via Zoom open to all Virgin Islands youth ages 12 to 18. Participants will learn the basics of music theory such as bars, beats and measures, and the basics of programming from six coaches. Special national and local music guests will also be featured during the event. The keynote guest will be hip-hop journalist, podcaster and producer Manny Faces, founder of the Center for Hip Hop Advocacy and U.S. NewsBeat.
“I thought this would be a great program for the youth of the Virgin Islands to explore the intersection between art, science and technology. It would give them an opportunity to build comfort in using video conferencing and collaborative technology tools that will enable them to adapt to the new normal,” he said.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the Hackathon event, contact G-Clef Music Academy at 340-344-6449.
“I believe that this virtual event will be a valuable asset to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ youth,” said G-Clef Music Academy Director James H. Gumbs, Jr. in a statement. “It is a technological extension of how music can touch young lives.”