One-hundred-thirty-five dogs and cats, including 69 from St. Thomas, were flown to the U.S. mainland Friday to shelters and, hopefully, their forever homes as part of a collaborative effort between organizations on St. Thomas, St. John, Vieques and the British Virgin Islands.
Unfortunately, although she was on the list to embark on Friday’s flight, the plane was full, and little Amethyst, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was left behind.
Amethyst is just one of 272 pets that didn’t make the plane at the Humane Society of St. Thomas. In a facility designed to hold 40 dogs and 70 cats, the society is operating well beyond capacity.
The flight was “a collective effort to connect with stateside partners to get as many animals out as we could,” said Humane Society of St. Thomas Director of Operations Amanda Kennedy.
Animal Rescue Vieques, Humane Society of the BVI, Animal Care Center of St. John, Humane Society of St. Thomas’s Pets with Wings program and the Off the Rocks cat rescue group banded together to try to get as many Caribbean pets stateside as possible.
Jessica Nicodemo, who has a passion for helping with animal rescues, got connected with Big Dog Ranch in Florida, which agreed to take some pets in when they learned how overrun shelters are in the Caribbean. They put together a fundraising effort to get animals to stateside partners, and Tara Lordi of Weedoo Greenboat ended up funding the entire first flight, riding jump seat during the trip to make sure the animals were okay.
They hope to raise money for five more flights to reduce overcrowding at the shelters.
It is not an inexpensive proposition. It takes approximately $200 per animal to fly, and another $150 to $200 to get the pet from the airport to their final destination. “The challenge is we’re still in recovery after the hurricanes Irma and Maria. This was the year we finally felt that things were going to return to normal again, and then this pandemic happens, and it’s impacted us so negatively,” said Kennedy.
One of the biggest challenges since the pandemic is the lack of tourists. The Pets with Wings program relies heavily on the influx of guests to escort animals on planes as they are leaving the islands, but with the ban on hotels openings and the loss of flights, it is getting harder and harder to be able to transport these pets. In addition, because of the stay-at-home order, volunteers are in short supply, putting an even heavier burden on the staff.
The Humane Society of St. Thomas is funded almost entirely by donations from the community, and funds are running low. “There is a huge need for food and we provide full medical work, vaccinations, daily care and outreach into the community,” said Kennedy. “Plus, in the Caribbean, there is such a large percentage of dogs that are heartworm positive, and that’s an expensive treatment.”
At the core of the overpopulation issue, said Kennedy, is not having enough options for low income pet owners to spay or neuter their pets.
“We don’t have a good hold on our population because we’re not able to spay and neuter as many as we’d like, so we’re still getting litters of kittens and litters of puppies daily,” Kennedy said.
“You have to address the greater issue here, but we’re still in the state of a pandemic and we’re still recovering from the hurricanes.”
Pet owners needing assistance to spay or neuter their pets should contact Lucky Paws VI (340-513-1854), Kennedy suggested.
A GoFundMe page for the effort has received more than $70,000 from more than 1,200 donors. Go to www.gofundme.com/f/caribbean-pet-rescue to donate.
Donations can also be made on each organization’s website to help fund day-to-day costs, and dog or cat food can be dropped off at the shleters. After coronavirus restrictions are eased, consider spending some time walking a dog or cuddling a cat, becoming a foster parent or adopting a furry friend like Amethyst.