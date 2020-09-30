A brazen gunman held up a security guard Sept. 24 at Sunny Isle Shopping Center on St. Croix.
According to police, at 10:10 p.m., the guard was at his post when he was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded his belongings.
The guard told detectives he handed over his keys and phone and the gunman left. Police later found the guard’s keys, but are asking for the community’s help in locating the gunman.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.