Virgin Islands Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion recently updated the public on several health care and infrastructure projects across the territory, through a health department press release.
On St. Thomas, a project to rebuild the Knud Hansen Building is “about 55% complete,” Encarnacion said. When completed, the St. Thomas building will house the department’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
“This is great news for us,” Encarnacion said in the release. “We have been eagerly awaiting the opening of this new facility to serve the 1,600 clients on St. Thomas in an inviting and engaging space.”
The $3.7 million project is funded from a 2018 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant awarded to the health department’s women, infants and children program. In addition to the updated building, the project will provide equipment, technology and other infrastructure damaged by the 2017 hurricanes, according to the department of health website.
Construction is scheduled to wrap in September.
The same federal grant is funding reconstruction of the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex in Christiansted, St. Croix. Encarnacion said the department’s Project Management Team was working feverishly on the St. Croix women, infants and children building and projected that a groundbreaking for the building would be announced in the coming weeks. Construction on the complex is also scheduled to end in the third quarter of 2023.
The Health Department is also seeking a contractor to begin designing for a new behavioral health facility on St. Croix.
“The existing structure housed only 12 persons, which is too small and not in alignment with best practices for behavioral in-patient services,” Encarnacion said in the release. “Our community is in need of a transition care facility that will prepare patients to re-enter the workforce and family living situations.”
The Health Department is also discussing the cost of rebuilding St. Thomas’s Eldra Schulterbrandt Long Term Care Facility with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and St. John’s Morris de Castro Clinic is selecting a design vendor following a Prudent Replacement decision by FEMA.