With more than 9 percent of the territory’s total COVID-19 cases of the pandemic being currently active, the Virgin Islands Health Department is clarifying quarantine procedures for infected Virgin Islanders.
Persons with positive test results for COVID-19 who are asymptomatic or not presenting symptoms are to quarantine for five days, according to a department press release issued Tuesday. If symptoms develop during the five-day quarantine, the infected individual should extend their quarantine to the regular 10-day period.
Individuals who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and test positive for the virus are required to quarantine for the entire 10-day period, Health said.
In addition to private health providers, tests can be scheduled by contacting the department at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. To schedule a test online please visit www.covid19usvi.com/testing.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911.