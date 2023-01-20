Health Department Commissioner Justa Encarnacion sounded the alarm bell, announcing late Friday that COVID-19 case numbers have grown steadily on St. Croix over the last couple of weeks.
The island recently commemorated its 70th anniversary of the Crucian Christmas Festival, culminating with the Jan. 7 Adults Parade and last lap night at Festival Village in Frederiksted. Health is urging residents to remain vigilant and to get vaccinated and boosted.
According to Encarnacion, cases and hospitalizations stateside are at high levels due largely to the new XBB.1.5 variant, which is far more contagious than previous variants.
She said, however, that although CDC data on XBB.1.5 shows that this new variant accounted for 43% of all cases seen in the United States during the week of Jan. 8 -14, no cases of XBB.1.5 have been identified in the territory. The department anticipates this may change soon since the U.S.V.I. historically experiences a delayed response when new variants emerge, according to the news release.
The newer bi-valent vaccine has been specifically formulated to provide protection from the past COVID-19 variants like Beta and Delta as well as the newer Omicron and its subvariants, the released stated.
The bi-valent vaccine is available throughout the territory and, according to the Health Department release, provides the best protection residents can obtain to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
In late Summer 2022 the CDC recommended the original monovalent vaccine no longer be used as a booster because studies showed the vaccine to be ineffective for fighting Omicron variants. Instead, the CDC recommended the bi-valent vaccine be administered for all future booster shots.
Free bi-valent vaccines are available at these locations:
For adults: On the second floor of #35 Castle Coakley Unit 5, known as the Old Caribe Home Center Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointments necessary. For information call 340-718-1311, extension 3760 or 3796.
For children: Vaccines are available at the Maternal Child Health Clinic also in the Old Caribe Home Center Building (#35 Castle Coakley Unit 5). For more information call 340-718-1311, extension 3201 or 3875.
For Adults: Vaccines are available in the Community Health Clinic on the second floor of Schneider Hospital Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. To receive a FLU vaccine on St. Thomas call (340) 774-7477 to make an appointment.
For children: Vaccine appointments can be made at the Maternal Child Health Clinic by calling 340-777-8804 ext. 2600.
Vaccinations are available as part of the Wednesday Pop-Up Testing event conducted in the V.I. Port Authority’s gravel lot. Vaccines are available between 1 and 4 p.m. and testing is conducted between 12 noon and 3 p.m.
The department is also offering free testing for those who believe they are ill at the following locations:
St. Croix: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot.
St. Thomas: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at Schneider Hospital loading dock.
St. John: Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the VIPA’s gravel lot.
Residents who test positive for COVID-19 with a home test should get a confirmation test through the V.I. Health Department. Individuals who test positive with the Health Department are eligible for medications that can lessen the severity of the illness, possibly shorten its duration and help avert hospitalization.
Health said that although vaccines are the best source of protection from COVID-19, they are just one of the measures to help stop the spread of the virus. Residents are urged to wear masks or a facial covering when in crowded areas, to practice social distancing and to frequently wash or sanitize hands regardless of vaccination status.