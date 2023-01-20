Health Department Commissioner Justa Encarnacion sounded the alarm bell, announcing late Friday that COVID-19 case numbers have grown steadily on St. Croix over the last couple of weeks.

The island recently commemorated its 70th anniversary of the Crucian Christmas Festival, culminating with the Jan. 7 Adults Parade and last lap night at Festival Village in Frederiksted. Health is urging residents to remain vigilant and to get vaccinated and boosted.