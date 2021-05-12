Hear Us America
Romoeo Malone wrote this poem in 1946 while recovering in the Fort Brooks Army Hospital in Puerto Rico. He finished it in 1972 in the VA Hospital.
It’s sad, it’s sad that my country
Is not country enough to recognize me
And let me vote for the president who sent me to fight
In a desert or a jungle, in the hot or the cold of the night.
A country who could put us in jail, perhaps for life
If we run away and did not fight.
Are we Americans or just citizens of this great land?
Why do our country refuse the fighting Island Man its hand?
We have defended freedom wherever war has raged,
Yet from 1917 we are still in this modern age.
In the heart of the battle we have always stand
Fighting hand in hand real Americans.
America is thus your way to treat your loyal comrades?
Please let the people have voting privilege.
Please let your fighting men vote and be acknowleged.
You have never had to call us ungrateful cowards.
Wake up governors, senators and delegates
Make America open its beautiful gate.
Let your fighting men walk in and be great.
We have died on every battlefield and land.
Sometimes we brought back dead and covered with a flag.
Still we are not real Americans.
If this continues our soldiers will also die with half a name.
We ask you from our hearts isn’t this a shame?
We were not born in America, that’s no excuse.
We died and suffered; we did not lose.
You say we must become a State.
That’s not our problem, it’s just our fate.
O great land of liberty
We fought for you, we must be free.
Is this our thanks and destiny not to vote for thee?
Let our fighting men vote for you or we cannot say
God bless America day to day.
You let all nations come into our land.
We have no choice that we understand.
Slowly we are becoming people who cry.
In every war our youths go out to fight and die.
Please let our fighting men fight for the president.
Then we will all praise you one hundred percent.
God bless America today, we will say
As we pass the torch to our youths, as we pass away.
Hear us America, let your V.I. soldiers vote for the president.
Let us vote, let us vote, we are innocent.
My country, always fighting to be free
Should also be my land of liberty.
Of thee I speak.