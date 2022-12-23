ST. THOMAS — Visitors and locals alike are joining the celebration of the sixth night of Hannukah at the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas synagogue, and Lilienfeld House, where they will have a service and special dinner celebration with all the traditional holiday foods tonight starting at 6.
This year, Hanukkah began on the eve of Dec. 18 and celebrations continue until the eve of Dec. 26.
On Hanukkah, Jews remember the miracle of kindling the Eternal Light, the seven-branched lamp that stood in the Jerusalem Temple. The miracle was that they found only enough oil for one day’s light, yet the light lasted for eight days, allowing the High Priests to make new sanctified oil. Jewish tradition focuses on the miracle of the lights kindled in the Temple, which occurred while the Maccabees were fighting for their freedom against all odds.
At the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas, the oldest synagogue in continuous operation in the United States and the second oldest in the Western Hemisphere, and in homes during the eight days of Hanukkah, the Talmudic miracle of oil is remembered by lighting the candles, adding a candle each night for eight days. Celebrants eat foods prepared in oil, including potato pancakes (latkes) and jelly donuts (sufganiyot), and play dreidel, a game with a spinning top where one aims to win treats such as chocolate foil-wrapped coins called gelt.
“Each spring when Jews celebrate Passover, we say, ‘Each one of us should consider as though he or she were actually redeemed from slavery in Egypt.’ We might also apply to Hanukkah that same personal way of relating to a critical turning point in our people’s history,” Rabbi Shimon Moch said Thursday.
“Every Jew, indeed every human being, should consider that he or she was personally redeemed from a tyranny that deprived us of the Freedom to live true to our culture and beliefs,” he added.
On Wednesday, after kindling his fourth light of Hanukkah, Moch watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address a joint session of the U.S. Congress. Zelensky said that Ukraine’s fight to throw off the tyranny of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wishes to conquer his country, annex it as part of the Russian Federation and Russify the Ukrainian people, is not a fight of and about Ukraine alone, explained Moch.
“The message of Hanukkah in today’s world must urge us to stand up, united against despotism and tyranny and value and protect our inter-connectedness,” Moch said.
According to Moch, scientists tell us that each tree is a single individual organism, yet trees also have a kind of internet of their own that connects them — a minutely fine fungus that attaches to the tiniest roots of each tree.
“The menorah, whether of seven or nine branches, and a principle symbol of Jewish life, depicts a stylized tree, perhaps the tree of life,” Moch said. “Perhaps the tree of life is the inter-connected trees of the world, teaching us the need to help each other in the face of approaching danger. This message not only tells us to stand up for other free countries but in a more personal way, for our friends and neighbors.”