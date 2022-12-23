Menora

Agnes Rampino lights the menorah at the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas synagogue in celebration of Hanukkah.

 Photo by RABBI SHIMON MOCH

ST. THOMAS — Visitors and locals alike are joining the celebration of the sixth night of Hannukah at the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas synagogue, and Lilienfeld House, where they will have a service and special dinner celebration with all the traditional holiday foods tonight starting at 6.

This year, Hanukkah began on the eve of Dec. 18 and celebrations continue until the eve of Dec. 26.