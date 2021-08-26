Queen Mary is poised to permanently take her place of honor at the entrance of Copenhagen’s West Indian Warehouse in Copenhagen. Artists La Vaughn Belle and Jeannette Ehlers have been given permission to erect a permanent bronze version of the I Am Queen Mary statue, which is believed to be the city’s first public monument to a Black woman.
Queen Mary was an iconic figure in Virgin Islands history, one of the primary leaders of the Fireburn labor revolt on St. Croix in 1878. The sculpture depicts her seated in a wicker chair, torch in one hand and a knife for cutting sugarcane in the other, in a pose that is a reinterpretation of the iconic image of Black Panther leader Huey Newton in a peacock chair with a spear in one hand and a rifle in the other. The towering 23-foot-high statue is perched at the entrance of the Warehouse, along with a reproduction of Michelangelo’s David.
“In Denmark, 98 percent of the sculptures in Copenhagen represent white males, so we definitely needed this manifestation,” said Ehlers, a native of Denmark of Trinidadian descent.
Although the statue was unveiled in 2018, the project was started in 2014, when both Belle and Ehlers were approached to be part of an exhibition celebrating the Virgin Islands’ centennial in 2017 marking the change from Danish rule to U.S. rule. Although the funding on the Virgin Islands side fell through, the money allocated by the Danish government enabled the two to combine their projects and collaborate on the I Am Queen Mary statue. The artists hope to reverse “colonial amnesia” regarding the relationship between the U.S. Virgin Islands and Denmark.
“I think it is a great way of creating conversation around these issues, because public art is really great for that, to have different kinds of dialogues and people with different opinions about the sculpture. The sculpture really opens up a way for people to enter and create the platform,” said Belle.
The two artists first met in 2008. Belle met a Danish curator in Havana when she was a student, and when she told him she was from the Virgin Islands, “that’s when I first learned about the amnesia about the Virgin Islands. There was kind of this lost memory there.” They decided to collaborate on a project in Denmark where she met Ehlers, who earlier that year had been to Ghana in Africa.
“In Ghana, I had encountered the Danish colonial past that I didn’t know, and I was so shocked to learn about our colonial engagement in Ghana and also in the Virgin Islands, because that was completely erased in our consciousness. By then, I also started looking into that and using that in my work, so it was a turning point for both of us in our lives where our work started to lean towards colonial history, but on different sides of the Atlantic from different perspectives,” said Ehlers.
The installation was meant to be temporary, as they only had temporary permission from the Danish government. They were able to raise enough funds to create a coral stone base for the sculpture with the figure of Queen Mary herself created from polystyrene, a high-density foam over a metal armature. The structure was more fragile than expected and since then, it has been damaged a number of times by severe weather and was taken down and replaced by an augmented reality version that allows the figure to appear on a cell phone.
“The fragility was kind of interesting because it mirrored the same fragility of the history, and that was really part of the decision that we wanted this to be permanent. We don’t want this to be fragile. We want this to be a permanent part of the discussion,” Belle said.
Now that they have permanent permission to erect a bronze version of the statue, a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the statue, as well as a replica on St. Croix, will be launched on Indiegogo on Friday. It will take an estimated $1.5 million to complete both. The campaign will last through Oct. 1.
The launch coincides with the opening of an exhibition at SMK, the National Gallery of Denmark. Named “After the Silence,” the exhibition features approximately 100 worldwide artists whose work makes strong political statements. Belle and Ehlers were invited to give a talk during the opening and were asked to create an almost life-size scaffolding installation that chronicles the progress of the I Am Queen Mary project, including the history, the progress and the dialog it has created, accompanied by a documentary video. Both artists will also show two of their individual pieces.
In addition, for the crowdfunding campaign, Belle and Ehlers have collaborated with the widow of Huey Payne Newton, Fredrika Newton, and Rachel Konte, who spearhead All Power to the People, a part of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation.
A portion of the proceeds of the campaign will go toward Newton’s efforts to have a monument erected in memory of her husband.
Campaign perks for the I Am Queen Mary crowdfunding campaign are specifically designed, limited-edition totes and T-shirts.
“Getting this to be permanent has been a long journey for us and we expect it’s going to be a few more years before we are toasting in front of the sculpture, but we are very committed and very determined and we also very excited,” Belle said.
For more information, visit www.iamqueenmary.com.