The V.I. Education Department announced Sunday evening that students in kindergarten through third grade will be returning to Joseph Gomez Elementary School on St. Thomas today.
The school was closed Thursday and Friday and conducted testing on Thursday after a “COVID-19 exposure on the campus,” on Tuesday.
Students and staff who attend school in-person underwent COVID-19 testing by the V.I. Department of Health on Thursday and the “campus has been thoroughly sanitized using CDC-approved sanitization products,” according to the Education Department.
In-person students and staff who did not get tested on Thursday are instructed not to return to campus until “they have tested and produced negative COVID-19 test results.”
On Wednesday, the Education Department also announced that the school’s kitchen was temporarily closed because of equipment issues unrelated to the COVID exposure.