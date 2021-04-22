ST. THOMAS — Hip hop artist, poet and author Amillion will hold a meet-and-greet session from 7 to 9 tonight at the Greenhouse Restaurant, a teaser to his performance in the territory this summer.
Amillion, whose real name is Lucas Amillion Mayfield, takes his inspiration from his name.
“My mom named me Amillion because, well, she thought I was one in a million when I was born. I came into this world real early and I am gifted to be here. She saw it as kind of a miracle that I made it,” he said. “Now I want to inspire millions to become one in a million and not just another statistic. Everyone has something inside them that’s priceless. That’s your one in a million.”
Although the Delaware performer has always had a way with words, he never really thought music was going to play such an important role in his life. He was contracted as an international basketball player, but when his daughter Aaliyah was born, he immediately dropped the contract because of the time it would take away from her.
“My father wasn’t in my life much, so I always promised that I would be there. People thought I was crazy for leaving the money, but I always knew I was going to use my platform for my voice, I just didn’t think it was going to be music. I actually started out as a poet and an author.”
Mayfield spent quite some time traveling the country performing at open mic nights and selling his book “P.I.M.P.” (Poetry in Motion Proceeds), released in 2011, which became a best-seller in his home state. The book is a first-person story about his experiences through poetry with four chapters: inspiration, motivation, pain and love.
Adding music to the mix is especially poignant for Amillion this week. Tuesday, the day of the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s murder case, was also the birthday of his best friend, Victory the Producer, who passed away six years ago at the age of 29, just as Amillion was starting his first overseas tour. Victory was the person who initially encouraged Amillion to get into music. They did an album together, which was featured on MTV, VH1 and BET. “I used to tell people I was just rapping to my heartbeat. Now I have my own label, 1NA Records, and signing international artists,” he said. “I feel like I’m blessed to be Black.”
After years of traveling countless miles, performing stateside and overseas, Amillion made his debut at the Firefly Music Festival in 2018. He continues to tour with headline performances in England, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Amsterdam and several other countries.
In February, Amillion teamed up with Jet Phynx Films, along with singers Stacy Barthe and J’ne Indigo to produce a music video about the pandemic titled “The Quarantine,” a reminder that we should wear masks and take COVID-19 seriously. The song can be found on the music project “Covid-1NA (The Deluxe),” which is out now.
Along with music, Amillion takes “Covid 1NA” out into the streets, performing shows in schools, prisons, shelters and conducting workshops for youth and adults to exercise mental health, giving out masks and food. He has also taken part in a public service announcement promoting COVID testing.
“I’m big on more than just entertainment,” Amillion said. “My daughter started that with me. Wherever I go, I’ve got to touch the youth. For me, youth lives matter most.”
Amillion arrived on St. Thomas on Tuesday. He had been contacted to perform at a festival in the islands before COVID-19 hit, but the concert was cancelled. He now plans to perform in the Virgin Islands this summer.
“Coming to the Virgin Islands has been a blessing,” he said. “At the meet-and-greet, my music will be playing, and I get to sign some autographs, take some pictures and touch the people, make some contacts. When I come to perform, I’m also looking for high schools, I’m looking for youth organizations, any way that I can help them lift their dreams, too. I really want to connect.”