Fire and Emergency Medical Services quelled a fire at Trompeter Gade on Tuesday morning at the former site of Walter’s Nightclub, according to a VIFEMS press release.
Three units responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 7:28 a.m. Additional teams were dispatched at 8 a.m. Eighteen personnel were on the scene, and no injuries were reported.
According to the press release, crews entered the building after observing smoke on both floors. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 90 minutes.
“I commend the collaboration and coordination displayed by our VIFEMS squads throughout the incident response,” VIFEMS Director Daryl George said in a statement. “We will continue to invest vital resources towards our personnel to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to handle any emergency.”
George told the Daily News that no residents have been displaced, but the upper section of the structure, which housed a nightclub, will need to be repaired.
“But it was not destroyed to the point that it can’t be repaired,” he said Wednesday, adding that the investigation into the source of the fire is ongoing.