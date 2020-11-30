A farm isn’t all hard work and no play. On his property in Estate La Grange, St. Croix, Taj James and his family share the world of plants and farm animals with kids for a fun and educational day on the farm at Jungle James Cultural Tour and Petting Zoo.
Born and raised in Frederiksted, James comes from a family of farmers. His father, former police captain Elmer James, farmed, and his uncle Hugo James taught him about raising animals.
Taj James practices an organic style of farming, with plants and animals living in a symbiotic relationship.
“I train my animals to live in sync with the plants growing on the property,” he said. “My plants are set up in a forest-style setup, with plants that coexist well together in one area, and I use my chickens and ducks that I grow free-range style to go through my garden and do a lot of strutting to give the plants aeration around the roots and fertilize while they go through the park. I’m doing everything organic and I’m trying to educate the youth about sustainable habitats for the animals, like the ‘Rabbitat,’ where their droppings feed spinach and the spinach feeds the rabbits.”
James works along with other farmers around the island, doing much of the breeding. He fills orders from his garden for those wanting fresh produce and will garden and harvest for hire. Up until last week, when he was laid off because of COVID-19, he also ran the old Frederiksted Hotel, now called the Inn on Strand Street.
The idea for an educational farm tour came from his experience with his daughter Fallon — turning two next month — and a large number of nieces and nephews.
“I’ve been surrounded by kids my entire life. It’s a good cultural thing to teach them, and both parents and kids have a good, fun and educational environment to come to.”
Jungle James was licensed in June and did its first tour on Halloween. Tours are done by time slots that accommodate family groups of six to 15 people. While the system was initially developed for COVID-19 safety, it’s worked so well he plans to continue with the format.
“Our guests can have a more intimate moment with the animals,” he said. “Everybody gets to have a good time and we are catering just to that group for the time they are there. It’s COVID friendly and at the same time, if they have any questions, they don’t have to fight other people to get their questions asked.”
The tour starts with an introduction to the farm family, including James’ wife, Deja Brooks-James, his mother who sells concessions and is the DJ for children’s music, and Tatiana Montrose, in charge of Bunny Time.
The entire tour is also a scavenger hunt, with children collecting rubber animal figures hidden along the trail for a prize. They have up to six chances to win prizes.
“I try to give as much education as I can through the tours,” James said. “I ask them questions about the plants and they have to have the answer to win prizes like arts and crafts stuff and puzzles and old school games like marbles to get the kids outdoors.”
The trail winds through his Food Forest, with intertwined passion fruit, grapes and coconuts; the Tea Garden, where groups learn how to identify different leaves such as lemongrass, St. John’s wort, lemon sage and basil teas; and a potato patch. There are stops to feed the ducks in the pond, visit the turtles, blue pigeons, peacocks, guinea hens, turkeys, sheep and Iggie the iguana.
During a stop at the cages where they harvest eggs, James explains that the eggs are given to his brother Kai and his fiancé Monica Felix to make cakes. Time for a selfie with Babe and Hamlet the pigs is another highlight.
“I explain to the adults that I don’t use a plow on my farm,” James said. “I use the pigs. I make sure the area is fenced and the area has a sprinkler and I put the pigs in there to heave it all up, break up the ground and fertilize it, and then I can plant the whole area. We’re trying to stay into the earth without using as many outside stuff like chemicals and pesticides. We try to use the animals that were made to do this.”
One of the highlights of the tour is the pony area, with five Shetland ponies and a miniature horse. The horses can be fed or pet or posed with, and pony rides are offered for a fee.
Next, the groups meet up with Montrose for Bunny Time, with close to 20 bunnies, including the family pets, Thumper and Chocolate. They’ll even learn a little sign language for terms used to care for the bunnies.
Wrapping up the tour are arts and crafts — with a different theme each week. A recent theme was bubbles and children learned how to make bubble makers out of water bottles. In December, there will be a Christmas ornament decoration party and candy cane hunt, Christmas lights, and, of course, Farmer Claus giving out gifts. A glow party will be held the weekend of New Year’s Eve.
“All of this is to keep them outdoors and know they can sustain themselves in the little bit of yard that they have and still have fun,” James said.
Tours are given on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and are $8 per child and $15 per adult. Visit their Facebook page or call 340-201-1488 for more information.