Seventeen young calypsonians will compete this afternoon in the 2019-2020 Junior Calypsonian Competition and Showcase at John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix.
The event, hosted by Camille “King Derby” Macedon, will start at 3 p.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Seventeen young calypsonians will compete this afternoon in the 2019-2020 Junior Calypsonian Competition and Showcase at John H. Woodson Junior High School on St. Croix.
The event, hosted by Camille “King Derby” Macedon, will start at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.