Rich Nice, a three-time Grammy and Tony award-winning music producer, is banking on his past success to help those who have influenced his music.
On Wednesday, the St. John native released “Sip & Chill,” a new music compilation featuring 30 female artists that he describes as “the most important mix tape of 2020.”
Nice, who currently resides in New York and has strong family ties on St. Thomas, said music has always been front and center in his life.
His uncles Ray and Roy Chesterfield were part of the Eddie and the Movements band, which eventually morphed into the popular Jam Band, with Roy Chesterfield as the drummer. However, it was the influence of his sisters that got him into music, and their influence in his life that led him to start the “Sip & Chill” project.
“I did this project mainly because I feel the future is female, for sure,” said Nice. “I’ve been doing music for a very long time, but my introduction to music has been through my older sisters, who kind of walked me into it.”
He praised them for his early success.
“It’s because of them that I’ve actually been able to have a career in music. I would always play them my music to see what they think before I released anything,” he said, recalling his rise during the start of the hip-hop culture in New York City.
“The father of my oldest sister’s best friend owned a hip-hop club. I was way too young to be there, but because of my sister, I was able to gain entrance,” he said. “From that, it helped me become the first rapper signed to Motown Records — and that was a pretty impressive feat to say the least.”
Nice released one album, “Information to Raise a Nation.” as a solo artist in 1990.Then went on to become a music producer and with three friends started the company Trackmasters. He has worked on records by top artists including LL Cool J, KRS-One, Ice Cube, Nas, Foxy Brown and Mary J. Blige.
Nice can be heard on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, and “The A&R Room” on Sway in the Morning. He is also part of a music collective called Soul in the Horn that has been holding Friday night parties in New York City for about seven years. The party offers a combination of live performances, live DJs and live instrumentations, all in one sitting.
According to Nice, the DJ can play any music as long as there are horns in it, and from any genre of music — from soul, calypso, salsa, hip-hop and reggae to big band. The group has performed three times at the Essence Festival, and their last big event before COVID-19 restrictions was during the Grammy Awards weekend in Los Angeles. That event featured Erykah Badu, who would DJ and sing at the same time.
“The Huffington Post said we were the best Friday night in New York City,” Nice said of the online news aggregator that covers political, business and entertainment stories among others.
According to Nice, the A&R Room concept “has garnered us a listening audience from 21 years old to 60 years old, just having fun.”
“You never feel too old to be in the room and you never feel too young to be in the room. It brings people together and that’s the key, and that is the energy I’ve captured with ‘Sip & Chill,’” he said. “That’s why there are so many songs, because I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned and I wanted to make sure I covered a large amount of music for people to just really listen to.”
The A&R Room project was started after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was difficult to complete as New York City was in lockdown much of the time. Nice had to use Zoom meetings and doing remote solo sessions via the internet rather than being in the studio with the artist during the creative process. The entire A&R Room staff worked on the mixtape, with strong insight from music executive Cecil Nibbs, who also has V.I. roots.
Nice has worked with all 30 artists — some new, some familiar — in different capacities, producing some of them, writing with some and giving others a platform on which to perform.
Highlights of the mixtape are “What Love Feels Like” by Robyn Charles, the daughter of the late singer-songwriter Ray Charles, “Everything” by Sunshine Anderson and Shareefa; “Deep End” by Foushee; and “Bad Girl” by Jusliv. An added bonus is a poem by poet Jessica Care Moore about how society has taken so much from the Black woman and asking when Black women be repaid for everything that has been taken.
“Sip & Chill” was released on Mixcloud and Audiomack. Mixclould is a British online music streaming service that allows for the listening and distribution of radio shows, DJ mixes and podcasts. Audiomac, also a streaming and audio distribution platform, allows artists to upload music and podcasts to listeners across its mobile apps and site.