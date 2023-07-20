ST. THOMAS — Finance Committee questioning of Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority leadership and staff on Wednesday night revealed that a critical application to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department for $145 million has not been submitted.

Those funds are needed to pay off a $100 million line of credit the Virgin Islands government opened with First Bank of Puerto Rico in order to begin buying out the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s $145 million agreement with fuel provider VITOL, beginning with an initial payment of $45 million.