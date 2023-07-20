ST. THOMAS — Finance Committee questioning of Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority leadership and staff on Wednesday night revealed that a critical application to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department for $145 million has not been submitted.
Those funds are needed to pay off a $100 million line of credit the Virgin Islands government opened with First Bank of Puerto Rico in order to begin buying out the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s $145 million agreement with fuel provider VITOL, beginning with an initial payment of $45 million.
Lawmakers were outraged when they learned in a June 6 budget hearing that the initial payment was made with General Fund money and that the HUD application had not been submitted. During that hearing, Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal told committee members that the application would be submitted on June 9, and she expected a response within a month.
A June 20 Government House press release announced the line of credit’s availability, stating that the $45 million taken from the General Fund had been repaid and that WAPA was “in the process” of applying for federal funding from HUD which would reimburse the $45 million drawn from the line of credit by August.
Housing Finance Authority Interim Executive Director Dayna Clendinen told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that WAPA had submitted the application to the VIHFA, which is holding a public hearing on the application while it finalizes required narrative and substantial amendment details.
“All of that has to be done before we could move on our application,” Clendinen said.
Finance Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory asked Clendinen if she’d been present during previous departments’ discussions about the HUD application before it landed at the Housing Finance Authority. Clendinen said she was not.
“Yeah, because that’s not what was represented. This is crazy,” Frett-Gregory said. “So that’s not what was represented to us. What was represented to us was: they were working on the application, they had to send it to you, and then you would send it in.”
Clendinen added that much of the information contained in the application had been sent to HUD ahead of time for pre-approval and estimated final approval of the federal funds within “anywhere from 45 to 60 days.”
Responding to questioning from Sen. Carla Joseph, Clendinen acknowledged that the remaining $100 million that WAPA owes to VITOL is due on Aug. 14, but added that she believed the utility provider had been in conversations with VITOL about receiving an extension.
“Okay, ‘cause based on your time frames, I don’t think we’re going to make any Aug. 14,” she said.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said that not only will the U.S. Virgin Islands not make that deadline, but that continuing to be in bed with VITOL means “that we will continue to pay this exorbitant cost of fuel moving forward.”
Francis pointed out that lawmakers questioned WAPA during its own budget hearing on Tuesday, during which the utility said fuel costs would drop substantially once its transition from diesel to propane was complete.
“So. Now brace ourself,” he said. “This is about to get worse.”