Controversial land swap on St. John under review

Senators, testifiers and audience members review a map outlining Whistling Cay and a portion of land in Estate Catherineberg, the two areas being considered for a controversial land swap with the National Park Service, during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening in St. John. MORE ON PAGE 3

Controversial land swap on St. John under review

 Daily News Photo by KIT MACAVOY

ST. THOMAS — Through Tuesday afternoon and into the night, senators, educators, historians and activists wrestled with the controversial proposal to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a portion of Estate Catherineberg during a Committee of the Whole meeting on St. John.

No one inside the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room on Tuesday doubted the need for a public K-12 school on the island. Generations of Johnian high schoolers have been forced to endure long commutes to Eudora Kean and Charlotte Amalie high schools on St. Thomas, and facilities for younger students are in dire need of replacement.