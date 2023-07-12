ST. THOMAS — Through Tuesday afternoon and into the night, senators, educators, historians and activists wrestled with the controversial proposal to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a portion of Estate Catherineberg during a Committee of the Whole meeting on St. John.
No one inside the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room on Tuesday doubted the need for a public K-12 school on the island. Generations of Johnian high schoolers have been forced to endure long commutes to Eudora Kean and Charlotte Amalie high schools on St. Thomas, and facilities for younger students are in dire need of replacement.
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington led testimony on behalf of the Virgin Islands government and made an impassioned case that the need to provide educational opportunities to St. John students outweighed the bitterness of ceding St. John land to the federal government.
“I can see disenfranchisement here,” Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said after hours of testimony and questioning. “What side of history are we going to find ourself on at the conclusion of this vote? It’s unfortunate — look how the federal government have us once again. It’s unfortunate. They have their knees on our throats.”
Francis said the National Park Service was a blessing and a curse in his opinion, but reiterated the need for young Johnians to have access to a school that is close to them.
“I find myself wanting to be on the side of history where I provide an opportunity to these individuals,” he said.
Despite significant qualms, most of the other lawmakers resignedly signaled that they would vote to approve the Act during the Legislature’s next regular session.
“Sometimes, decisions are not favorable,” Wells-Hedrington said during a concluding statement, “but decisions are required because of progress and because of needs.”
Though some members of the Legislature toured Whistling Cay and Estate Catherineberg in the company of National Park Service officials and had the opportunity to ask them questions on Monday, no Park Service representatives attended Tuesday’s committee meeting, to lawmakers’ dismay. Testimony from V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields was read into the record, however.
Despite frustration over the absence of federal representatives, testifiers endeavored to clarify several points they hoped would make the swap more palatable to Virgin Islanders who object to the plan.
Wells-Hedrington said that under the agreement, Whistling Cay will remain undeveloped and under preservation of the Park Service, but there will be no change to water rights.
“No water rights, boat access or fishing rights are being exchanged or forfeited by the government of the Virgin Islands in this transaction,” she said, adding that the cay already sits in waters managed by the National Park.
Tension in the chamber boiled over when Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger asked for more information on the legality of the land swap. After a brief back-and-forth, Francis called her out of order, saying a legal opinion had already been circulated among lawmakers. Under Virgin Islands law, coastal land cannot be sold. Testifiers said during other parts of the meeting that the law precludes trades and swaps.
Evidence of behind-the-scenes friction between the Legislature and the executive branch surfaced when Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens abruptly made a point of information and held up his cell phone while addressing Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. directly.
“Let this be the last time that you text my personal phone with your insults,” he said, “calling me, or telling me that I sound like an idiot because of my line of questioning.”
Motta was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.