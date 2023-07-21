ST. THOMAS — A controversial land exchange between the Virgin Islands Government and the National Park Service is in limbo after members of the 35th Legislature held Bill No. 35-0112 in committee during the body’s regular session on Thursday.

The bill in question would allow the V.I. government to swap Whistling Cay, an islet north of St. John, for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg on which to construct a public K-12 school. Lawmakers held the bill on Thursday to conduct further due diligence on the proposed swap and to continue seeking stakeholders’ input.