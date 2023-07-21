ST. THOMAS — A controversial land exchange between the Virgin Islands Government and the National Park Service is in limbo after members of the 35th Legislature held Bill No. 35-0112 in committee during the body’s regular session on Thursday.
The bill in question would allow the V.I. government to swap Whistling Cay, an islet north of St. John, for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg on which to construct a public K-12 school. Lawmakers held the bill on Thursday to conduct further due diligence on the proposed swap and to continue seeking stakeholders’ input.
After a series of impassioned arguments, Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens successfully introduced a motion to hold the bill in committee for 45 “working days.” Sen. Dwane DeGraff voted against the motion while Sens. Marise James and Javan James Sr. were absent for the vote.
Earlier actions taken by the 35th Legislature on Thursday were unanimous. Acting Property and Procurement Commissioner Lisa Alejandro’s nomination was widely approved by members of the Legislature.
Bill No. 35-0100, a resolution honoring and commending the Music In Motion School of Higher Dance Education and its founder, Charlita Schuster, on the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of the academy.
Bill No. 35-0101, a resolution honoring and commending Dr. Olaf “Bronco” Hendricks for his tireless years of remarkable and invaluable contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands in the field of psychiatry, his advocacy for social justice for individuals with behavioral health and substance use issues, and for his music.
Bill No. 35-0029, an Act honoring and commending Dr. Donna Marie Christian-Christensen for her tireless contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands in the medical field and representation in the United States Congress.
Bill No. 35-0033, an Act honoring and commending Benburin “Benny” Stephens posthumously for his heroism in saving the lives of a mother and her children and to rename the Bovoni Road, specifically from the entrance of the abattoir to the entrance of the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, “The Benburin ‘Benny’ Stephens Drive.”
Other bills approved by the Legislature on Thursday included:
• Bill No. 35-0035, an Act amending Title 20 Virgin Islands Code, part II, chapter 39 section 436 (b), expanding the definition of “disabled veteran” for the purposes of eligibility for a handicapped window decal.
• Bill No. 35-0036, an Act amending Title 3 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 16, section 274, subsection (f), paragraph (11) to clarify the duties and responsibilities of the executive director of the Taxicab Commission.
• Bill No. 35-0041, an Act awarding the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor posthumously to former Sen. Edgar Milton Iles for his commendable public service and contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands.
•Bill No. 35-0114, an Act honoring and commending the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games’ gold medal winners.
Two acts were removed from the agenda on Thursday. The first, Bill No. 35-0075, would have designated the third Monday in February as “Governors Day.” The second, Bill No. 35-0078, would have required the Tourism commissioner conduct a survey of Virgin Islanders to determine the official dish and dessert of the territory.