As Virgin Islanders observe the 106th anniversary of Transfer Day today, the Legislature of the Virgin Islands is inviting the community to tune in to a special program titled “Transfer Day, a Historical Perspective.”

The program will feature historians and local perspectives on the events leading up to the territory’s 1917 transfer from Denmark to the United States and premiere at 4 p.m. — the same time of day that the U.S. flag replaced the Dannebrog in the more than a hundred years ago.