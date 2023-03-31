As Virgin Islanders observe the 106th anniversary of Transfer Day today, the Legislature of the Virgin Islands is inviting the community to tune in to a special program titled “Transfer Day, a Historical Perspective.”
The program will feature historians and local perspectives on the events leading up to the territory’s 1917 transfer from Denmark to the United States and premiere at 4 p.m. — the same time of day that the U.S. flag replaced the Dannebrog in the more than a hundred years ago.
Shawna K. Richards, chief of staff for Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. said the special program is a way to commemorate the historic day while many people are off-island.
“So we decided to just pivot a little and really expand our reach,” Richards said.
After its 4 p.m. premiere, “Transfer Day, a Historical Perspective” will air through the weekend.
“It’s an opportunity for people from our community, many of whom are known throughout the community, to offer their own unique perspectives on Transfer Day,” she said.
Some of those people include Sean Krigger, of the Virgin Islands State Historic Preservation Office, University of the Virgin Islands professor Malik Sekou, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and historian and former UVI professor Gilbert Sprauve.
Viewers can watch the half-hour program on the Government Access Channel, Viya Channel 26, in HDTV on Viya Channel 526, on the Facebook page for the Legislature of the Virgin Islands and on YouTube.