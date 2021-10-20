Liberty Mobile USVI launched its new brand identity, logo and slogan, “Your World, Better Connected,” in a press conference Tuesday at the University of the Virgin Islands. As part of their commitment to the territory, Liberty also announced $100,000 in donations to six community organizations.
The new corporate identity represents a new beginning, a new Liberty dedicated to delivering the best network, the best offers and the best services and providing the best way to connect with what you value the most, said Liberty Mobile USVI CEO Naji Khoury.
The “connection portal” icon represents how Liberty services connects consumers to their world.
“At Liberty, we believe that every connection matters, and that is what you are going to be hearing us say at every location and what we will try to interpret in every action that we carry out with our customers and our community,” Khoury said during the press conference. “We do aspire to have great customer service, and how do we achieve great customer service? By simply caring. By treating every connection, every customer, individually. Every connection matters. Those words mean something to us.”
Liberty Mobile says it continues to upgrade its network for improved service and to provide resilience to natural disasters. The company claims it can reach 90 percent of the territory’s population with 5G cell locations, that all mobile transmission stations have battery and generator backup, and more than 100 miles of optical fiber is now installed underground.
And, after months of road work that has earned the ire of the territory’s Public Works officials, all fiber installation and splicing has been completed on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Completion of additional projects is going to take some time, however.
“Is it instantaneous? No, it is not instantaneous,” said Khoury. “It takes time to build a network of that size. It takes time to bury and it takes time for the process to be able to release and have more capacity. We have a plan. We are executing it and it’s working… recognize that we have challenges in some areas. Recognize our predecessor also had these challenges. We are not running away from those challenges, but we are going to fix and work on it. There are areas that we are aware of where we have low coverage or poor coverage or less capacity, and we are working on it.”
Earlier this month, Liberty announced an agreement to acquire Broadband VI, an internet provider in the territory. The purchase is pending regulatory approval.
Community outreach
Liberty has also committed to expanding community outreach through its Liberty Foundation. A $50,000 donation has already been distributed through the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands and an additional $100,000 was donated during Tuesday’s press conference to six local organizations to drive socioeconomic development in the Virgin Islands, focusing on gender violence survivors, youth and children. Both the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas were awarded $20,000. The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum on St. Thomas, the Children’s Museum of St. Croix and the Caribbean Center for Boys & Girls in the Virgin Islands on St. Croix were each given $10,000, while My Brother’s Workshop was awarded $30,000.
“My Brother’s Workshop is thrilled to be working with Liberty, and we love the fact that they recognize that our youth are our future, and education and vocational training are key to helping our youth,” said Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “The funds we are receiving today will go directly toward operations, so it will go straight to the students in the vocational training facilities. This represents about five students able to go through the program through these funds.”
Chantal Hoheb, executive director at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum, said the funds will go directly to operational costs for the museum.
“Initially, when they asked us what our greatest need was, and it still is, it’s operational funds,” Hoheb said. “This last year has been the toughest ever, and this check just came in right on time. I’m super excited to continue this relationship. I’m really excited to see a company say ‘I’m supporting these operations because they are an important part of our community.’”
Anya Stuart, executive director for the Family Resource Center, said the funds come at a time when COVID pandemic has caused a lot of people to lose their jobs because they have to stay home with their children. The money will be used to help clients who need medications, food and other necessities that they can no longer afford.
“With these extra resources, we can really help the clients in need, so we are thankful for what we received,” she said. “It goes a long way.”