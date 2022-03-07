Who am I, really?
That question prompted Kaeche Liburd to explore not only her own origin story, but that of others.
This exploration has taken the Virgin Islands writer, actress, documentary director and producer on a journey that has led her to join the production team for “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” on the PBS American Masters series.
It also led to producing her own documentary, “I Am the Diaspora,” which will be screened at the upcoming Pan African Film Festival.
Liburd, born in Nevis and raised on St. Thomas, is a graduate of Eudora Kean High School who went on to study biology at Stanford University.
After graduating, Liburd conducted diabetes research, worked in the White House Office of Health and did graduate work in epigenetics at Columbia University’s school of public health.
As much as she loved science, the arts have always been a part of her life. She started playing piano at an early age, and took up the saxophone and bamboula dancing in public school. Even in college, she minored in theater with a focus on dance.
Liburd eventually changed career paths from science to acting, and moved to Los Angeles.
“I went through my formal education thinking music or art was something you do in your free time,” she said. “When you have your so-called serious work done, then you can play, but I also needed to make sure that I was allowing the art to stay alive in that part of me. I thought I had to choose, but now I’m living in the merge of both. I’m someone who visited artistry and didn’t have to leave.”
Liburd has since become a women’s talk show host and writes comedy scripts for both film and television. She has appeared in an Ariana Grande’s music video, was a dancer in Jodie Foster’s 2016 film, “Money Monster” and was a body double in “Avengers: Endgame” for Danai Gurira.
More recently, Liburd had the chance to be on the production team for Marian Anderson film on PBS. The documentary aired Feb. 27 on Anderson’s 125th birthday as part of the network’s Black History Month celebration. It can be streamed on pbs.org.
Anderson, an artist-activist performing in the 1930s, is best known for performing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after she was told she couldn’t perform at the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Constitution Hall because of a “whites only” concert policy. She garnered support from first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the NAACP, Howard University, and others.
“I think it is a triumph for humans overall to be able celebrate those wins and overcomers such as Marian Anderson,” Liburd said. “She’s singing at the National Monument in 1939, but where could she go vote, or go eat? Yet she commanded tens of thousands in an audience at her performance. These are things that we get to celebrate and appreciate as a human. You can glean strength from that and you can see the potential that you, too, can overcome.”
When Liburd moved to Inglewood, Calif, she became interested in “more everyday recording.” She turned her focus to the development of the SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, and how it affected the Inglewood community, looking at the issue through different perspectives from people in the community. That curiosity turned into a bigger question about identity.
“If you ask me who I am, I’m British Caribbean African American, summarized as Black. Depending on the details of the conversation, I’ll separate ethnicity versus race depending on the goal of the exchange: she said. “I don’t think there are any aspects of my identity that are I’m particularly shy or ashamed about, so I’m always open to those conversations. However, I kept getting asked these questions like ‘Where are you from?” I’d say St. Thomas, but more than a handful of times they’d ask ‘But where are you really from?’”
Liburd started to try to answer those questions for herself. For people of African descent, she said, forced immigration and the holocaust of African enslavement across the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean resulted in a lot of broken family trees, so the storytelling and origin stories intrigued her.
With “I am the Diaspora,” Liburd allows Black people to share their stories around identity and Blackness and discuss particular issues that relate to and affect their lives.
The first episode of “I Am the Diaspora” will air as a documentary short at the 30th Pan African Film Festival, which will run from April 19 to May 1 in Los Angeles.
“It’s such a great time in 2022, understanding that Black history is American history and Black history is the world’s history,” Liburd said.