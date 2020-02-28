Lime Out, St. John’s floating taco bar that left controversy in its wake as it exited its previous location in Hansen Bay, has reopened some two miles away in Coral Harbor.
Access to the new location is by private boat, or a twice-an-hour shuttle service being provided from The Danforth restaurant in Coral Bay by Flyaway Charters, according to Lime Out’s Facebook page. Children under 5 are not allowed on the shuttle and children under 12 must bring their own life jackets.
