The month of September takes on a special awareness for Anais and Claudell “DJ Deli Banger” Monsanto. It’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — a disease they continue to learn more about with their now 16-month-old son, Logan, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia.
A statement released on the Logan Miracle Foundation GoFundeMe page established to help provide financial support during the toddler’s treatment, notes that the parents learned of his diagnosis — when he was only 7 months old — during a trip to Florida in December.
The statement said that on the eve of their first Christmas together, they traveled to Orlando to spend the holiday with extended family. On Christmas Day, their normally happy baby started showing signs of what appeared to be teething. Less than 48 hours later, his appetite had decreased and he started moaning and showing signs that he was experiencing some pain, the statement said.
After a trip to the emergency room for a physical exam and a scan of Logan’s chest, the medical personnel sent the Monsantos back home with a prescription for Ibuprofen and said “he’s probably just teething.”
However, after returning home the symptoms continued, and baby Logan looked weak and pale, according to the statement.
The Monsantos took another trip to the emergency room for what they believed may have been dehydration because Logan’s appetite hadn’t been what was considered normal for a growing baby. Blood work showed that he was actually not dehydrated, but that his CBC blood count was abnormal. A second test mirrored the first: Leukemia. Cancer in the blood.
Leukemia is a type of blood cancer caused by early formation of white blood cells that bone marrow produces. This causes a drastic rise in the number of white blood cells in the body, crowding the red blood cells and platelets that the body needs to be healthy. Bone marrow makes billions of new blood cells, and most of them are red cells. With leukemia, the body makes more white cells than it needs.
Leukemia cells cannot fight infection the way normal white blood cells do. And, because there are so many of them, they start to affect the way the body’s organs work and can even lead to organ failure. Over time, the blood may not have enough red blood cells to supply oxygen, enough platelets to clot or enough normal white blood cells to fight infection.
The statement said baby Logan was diagnosed on Dec. 28, with B cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), which is the most common leukemia. However, because of his age, his case is considered rare, and a bone marrow test came back showing he had the most aggressive form of ALL.
Her son was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and has since received multiple blood and platelet transfusions, bone marrow tests, multiple spinal taps, including one on Thursday, and countless chemotherapy treatments. The GoFundMe page said that he’s lost all of his hair twice, that his appetite fluctuates, and that he experiences excruciating bone pain and constant nausea and vomiting.
Still, baby Logan has his good days where he is his happy, bouncy self, big bright smile, soothing laughs and lovable self. He reached most of his growing milestones — from crawling to walking and now even running — while living at the hospital, according to the statement. He hasn’t been able to live what others may consider a “normal life” for a growing baby.
The toddler is responding well to his chemotherapy, but he has a very long and difficult battle ahead with his treatment plan, the statement said.
The Logan Miracle Foundation GoFundMe page was established to help provide financial support during Logan’s continued treatment. In addition, a Logan’s Miracle website, www.logansmiracle.com, accepts donations and offers Logan Strong T-shirts, caps, phone cases, stickers for sale. AndDonutz also stepped up to help. Throughout this month, the company is featuring the Logan Donut, its signature sprinkles donut turned orange to support leukemia awareness. Visit www.anddonutz.com for more information.
St. Croix residents can show their support Sunday at 5 p.m. in a “No One Fights Alone” motorcade to promote leukemia awareness from the V.I. Police Department in Basin Triangle to Altona Lagoon. Participants are encouraged to wear their Logan Strong shirts, wear orange or decorate their vehicles.
For more information, call 340-626-0633.