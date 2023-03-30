The U.S. Inspectors General announced its continued commitment to combating the misuse of federal funds awarded to the Virgin Islands, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sponsored by the U.S. Attorney Office and the Virgin Islands Office of the Inspector General, a two-day symposium held in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Smith Bay last week brought together dozens of Inspector General officials to collaborate and share information in their ongoing efforts to combat waste, fraud and abuse of government money.