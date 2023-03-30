The U.S. Inspectors General announced its continued commitment to combating the misuse of federal funds awarded to the Virgin Islands, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sponsored by the U.S. Attorney Office and the Virgin Islands Office of the Inspector General, a two-day symposium held in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Smith Bay last week brought together dozens of Inspector General officials to collaborate and share information in their ongoing efforts to combat waste, fraud and abuse of government money.
The territory received tens of billions of dollars in federal funds following Hurricanes Irma and Maria and during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.
“We are committed to ensuring that these funds are properly utilized to improve the lives of the people of the Virgin Islands,” she said.
Meanwhile, a previous investigation by federal Inspector General officials is tentatively set for trial on May 15.
In 2021, special agents from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General arrested St. Croix-based National Park Service Deputy Superintendent Gregory Camacho on charges of fraud and theft from the federal government.
An indictment alleges Camacho paid no rent for half a year while living in a government housing unit owned by the Park Service during his tenure as deputy superintendent. Later, Camacho began paying rent at a reduced rate after directing a subordinate to change the classification of the housing unit to a dormitory style residence, according to the indictment.
The indictment further charged Camacho with defrauding the National Park Service by submitting false permanent change of duty vouchers to indicate members of his family had relocated, allowing him to pocket relocation reimbursements, and that he falsely claimed reimbursement for meals and travel expenses.
The alleged total loss amounted to $46,000, according to the indictment.
Camacho filed a motion in January to dismiss the case by claiming selective prosecution and selective enforcement. The motion argued that employees accused of similar infractions were neither investigated nor prosecuted and claimed that Camacho was targeted because of his race and because of a complaint he filed to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The U.S. Attorney Office filed an opposition to the motion in February, claiming that the Office of the Inspector General was unaware of any other employees living in government housing rent-free and stating that Camacho’s EEO complaint was filed months after the Office of the Inspector General received its initial anonymous complaint about Camacho.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.