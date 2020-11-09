With COVID-19 restrictions, shut downs, unemployment, a lack of cruise ships and few hotel guests, Virgin Islands jewelers and other luxury retailers are struggling to survive, and have been trying to find new ways to keep their businesses afloat.
Cardow Jewelers on St. Thomas has been a mainstay on Main Street since 1954. The decision to remain closed throughout the pandemic was primarily for the safety of their employees, a number of whom have been with the company for more than 30 years. Some employees have been working behind the store’s closed doors, and with the store reopening physically at the end of this week, almost all of their employees have been rehired.
The pandemic has forced Cardow to find new ways to reach their customers. Since May, they have been using Facebook Live to reach out with QVC-style Cardow Live events, hosted by Daniel Catoe, one of their sales associates.
Online clearance sales are held daily at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. On Wednesdays, jewelry selling for $395 and under is featured. Gemstones sales are held on Thursdays, while gold is the focus on Fridays. Saturdays showcase the best of the week. In addition, online auctions are held at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“We can show real value to our customers,” said Marketing Director Carolina de Lyrot. “With less overhead, we can offer some extreme discounts. This is a safe way to shop these days and a good way to continue business from our offices.”
Because of the popularity of the online events with locals and those abroad, Cardow will continue the events after the store reopens. Additional sales are posted on Facebook on a daily basis as well, and customers can call in to purchase.
According to de Lyrot, sales using texts, phone calls and photos end up being done in a much more personal way. Navin Sakhrani of Grand Jewelers, with stores on St. Thomas and St. Maarten, agrees. A new Grand Jewelers app keeps the retailer in contact with their large client base, “using the personal touch via technology, since we can’t do it in person. It’s gotten very personalized with messaging and email and taking pictures. It’s much more interactive.”
Still, nothing can compare to in-person sales, and with no cruise ships in port for months, the number of tourists has plummeted. According to Sakhrani, the difference in the volume that Main Street retailers are seeing pre-COVID and post-COVID has been devastating.
“St. Thomas was a very vibrant cruise ship-based economy, which has come to a complete stop,” he said. “Even when they come back, what kind of bubble are they going to be in? Are they even going to be allowed to shop? There are a lot of what ifs. This is the prettiest street we’ve ever had, and the least number of tourists to show it off to. In all fairness, at least in our case, our landlord has been working with us and they are also in a tough position. There’s no easy answer and it’s a struggle to keep everyone employed. Each one of us are trying to figure out how to navigate it. It’s not been an easy environment.”
The jewelry business is in a slightly different situation on St. Croix, which doesn’t rely as heavily on cruise ship business and tends to offer more handmade jewelry designs by individual small businesses. Though there are some tourists on island, there are not nearly as many as usual, and St. Croix jewelers are relying on their client base and local sales.
“All things considered, we’re doing very well,” said Kris Massicott of ib designs. Locals have been our lifeline since March. They’re ordering online and we’re doing curbside pickup.”
Ib designs, like all jewelers in the Virgin Islands, was closed collectively for a total of three months over the summer. They have had to focus more on online avenues such as social media and direct email marketing, and according to Massicott, online sales are up significantly.
“When I talk to people on the phone, they are missing coming in and are missing being on St. Croix, but we’re trying,” she said. “People love to see a little video blurb on Facebook or Instagram. It’s created a whole new echelon of work for retailers. We’ve never been working harder.”
According to Massicott, personalized customer service is a definite advantage of buying from a small business and she urges Virgin Islanders to buy local.
“We’re all in the same boat,” she said. “There’s no more critical time to support small businesses than now. We’ve got to keep our dollars in the hands of us, if we’re going to float out of this.”