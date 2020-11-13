Two young Virgin Islanders — Alexandra Bhola of St. Croix and Kashish Chainani of St. Thomas — have taken up the cause of Books for Peace, promoting global literacy and peace through understanding the experiences of others.
Books for Peace, or B4P for short, is a grassroots effort by teenagers worldwide working toward creating and delivering resources that challenge global illiteracy and promote peace through books representing minorities. Free mini libraries are used as a way to circulate novels written by or featuring people of color, women, minorities, the LGBTQ community and other underrepresented groups.
Salonee Singh founded Books for Peace in 2018 at age 17 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The Books for Peace team now consists entirely of high school juniors and seniors spanning the globe who have direct access to communities and experiences that allow them to promote the group’s platform.
Bhola, a junior at St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School, and Chainani, a junior at Antilles School on St. Thomas, met Singh in 2019 during a Junior State of America summer camp at Princeton University, where she explained her Books for Peace initiative.
In the fall, Singh contacted Bhola to bring Books for Peace to the Virgin Islands by completing a social media project for the group, reaching out to her peers to ask what books meant to them personally. Participants were photographed with a poster of their response and shared on the Books for Peace Instagram page and their website.
“I thought it was a really cool idea, connecting different parts of the world through books and through this organization, so I wanted to be a part of it,” said Bhola. “I liked the mission, the goal. It just stood out to me as something worth taking time out to do.”
The B4P website features the various projects undertaken by students in different states and U.S. territories. In Bhola’s case, she photographed some of her classmates holding up the posters promoting the project under the hashtag #Whybooksmattertome. One of the students featured is Bhola’s older sister Kelsey, now a freshman at Harvard University. In response to why books matter, the older Bhola’s poster reads: “I think books spread peace because they help different people find common ground.”
The younger Bhola, in a recent interview with The Daily News, shared a similar point of view.
“I think it’s important because understanding other people and other peoples’ experiences is a hard thing to do and a hard thing to make people do. I always thought that speaking to people is what makes them understand, but in a speech, you get emotions, but you don’t always get facts,” Bhola said. “For the most part, in writing, you’re able to really show emotion and give facts. I think this organization is important because it points out what books can do.”
Chainani took a page from Singh’s book and decided to create a book post of her own on St. Thomas.
“When Salonee told me about her project and the whole movement, I was just extremely interested,” said Chainani. “I knew that I wanted to add on to it and do something in our community. There’s such a big inequality around the world and it shows in everything, especially now. I’m just passionate about this, spreading knowledge and equality for all, and I thought this would be a really important thing that would help do this.”
Chainani approached the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands and received a grant to install a book post, built by My Brother’s Workshop, on St. Thomas in the fall. The initial 57 books, appropriate for a range of ages, arrived in March, but surgery on her shoulder and the pandemic delayed her initiative until this month. The library was unveiled at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum, where Chainani was a volunteer. The museum reopened in late October.
”The Books for Peace Library is a wonderful addition to the literacy outreach efforts of the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum,” said Amber McCammon, the museum’s director of Programs. “Many thanks to Kashish for taking the initiative and the team at the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands that helped make this wonderful resource a reality. We are honored to be the stewards of the Books for Peace library kiosk.”
Chainani said she was thankful to all who assisted her in reaching her goal.
“I’m extremely thankful to CFVI and the Children’s Museum and My Brother’s Workshop for helping me do this,” said Chainani. “It’s been one of my biggest goals and I’m just so excited and happy to get it done.”
For more information, visit www.books4peace.org.