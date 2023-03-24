ST. THOMAS — At a meeting of the Magens Bay Authority board of directors on Friday morning, Interim General Manager Memorie Anne Brown Callender told members that she had already received 30 responses to its request for proposals, which the authority began soliciting on March 15. Thirteen of the proposals were made for the food and beverage concession.
In its request for proposals, the Magens Bay Authority states that it is seeking a 10-year contract for a qualified individual, firm or provider to operate the restaurant within the current building and five-year contracts with five-year options for the remaining boutique and beach rentals concessions. Parties can bid on individual concessions, two or all three.
“We anticipate that there will be interest in the community for each of those,” member Dayle Barry said.
The deadline for proposals is May 31. Board Chairman Barbara Petersen said respondents will be notified by July 7.
On Monday, members of the board will attend Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which bills itself as the leading business-to-business event in the global cruise industry. At Friday’s meeting, Petersen said they were in talks with cruise companies to find ways to get visitors directly from ships to the bay.
“Our goal is to work on providing a better guest experience,” Petersen said.
Earlier in the meeting, the board discussed hiring a project manager to oversee construction of a replacement for Bathhouse Building No. 1. The project is funded by a $3.4 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery, which Petersen said allowed for the costs of hiring. The position is not up for bid and the hire will not be a Magens Bay Authority employee, Petersen said Friday.
The board did not make a decision on a request from Alpine Securities Director of Philanthropy Vernon Araujo for a reduced fee for this year’s King of the Wing fundraiser on June 10. The board also did not immediately vote to approve a series of murals by artist Casmore E’Bas in order to consider designs that incorporate more local flora and fauna or the reinstatement of Walk on Water eco tours. All three items were moved to a vote by email.
Following an executive session, the board named Jason P. Charles, who joined the board of directors in 2021, as secretary.