ST. THOMAS — At a meeting of the Magens Bay Authority board of directors on Friday morning, Interim General Manager Memorie Anne Brown Callender told members that she had already received 30 responses to its request for proposals, which the authority began soliciting on March 15. Thirteen of the proposals were made for the food and beverage concession.

In its request for proposals, the Magens Bay Authority states that it is seeking a 10-year contract for a qualified individual, firm or provider to operate the restaurant within the current building and five-year contracts with five-year options for the remaining boutique and beach rentals concessions. Parties can bid on individual concessions, two or all three.