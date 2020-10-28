For many, the fun part of Halloween is putting on a costume and makeup and strutting their stuff.
With COVID-19, parties and competitions are probably not an option this year, but Shary Nicole Cruz is keeping the Halloween spirit alive online with her Halloween Challenge. Transforming herself into popular characters and personalities, she is posting one Halloween photo per day on Facebook and Instagram through the entire month of October.
Cruz, the owner of Makeup by Shary, has had a fascination with makeup since she was a child.
“I know a lot people say they liked playing in their mom’s makeup, but my mom wasn’t a makeup wearer,” she said. “My grandmother was, and she had beautiful stuff, older vintage kind of things from when she was younger, and I was fascinated by her and by all these potions and things, so I started teaching myself.”
Cruz, born in Puerto Rico but raised on St. Thomas, graduated from All Saints Cathedral School in 2004 and attended the University of Puerto Rico as a humanities student, thinking she might attend law school.
In high school, Cruz would practice putting makeup on friends. When she was in college, YouTube came out and she started watching videos, getting a free education about makeup while practicing on herself.
Although Cruz always had a passion for doing makeup, it didn’t seem like a real job to her, so she never really took it seriously.
After working as a legal assistant at a law office, however, she realized she was about to turn 30, she wasn’t married and had no kids, so it seemed to be the perfect opportunity to try giving makeup a go as a business.
“I’m not really risking anything. I have no major responsibilities yet, so five years ago, I started Makeup by Shary, and it’s gotten a lot of support from the community. I’m amazed and really grateful for that. I do mostly wedding makeup, since we have so many destination weddings on St. Thomas, and it’s just grown every year a little bit more, even though this year has been rough, and it’s not the best time to be in the business of touching people’s faces.”
Cruz also offers one-on-one makeup classes, typically for traditional makeup, though if someone wants to learn how to turn themselves into Captain Planet, she can do that as well. She offers classes in-person and online.
Halloween is when Cruz gets to have fun. And this year, because of COVID-19, she has more time on her hands.
For her Halloween Challenge on her Instagram and Facebook pages, you’ll see anything from Wilma from the “Flintstones” and Betty Boop, to the alien toy from “Toy Story” and Princess Fiona from “Shrek.”
Creating the character, which often includes partial body painting, can take anywhere from two to six hours.
“I’ll ask people what they want me to do and sometimes it will be something really hard that I never would have thought to do and it comes out pretty decent,” Cruz said. “I have people ask me how long it takes to do a certain one, and I’m almost embarrassed to tell them, because it could look pretty simple, but it actually took hours to do, because doing it seamlessly can sometimes be a challenge.”
Although many prefer the bright Disney characters she has re-created, Cruz’s personal favorite is the face of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, known for her many self-portraits.
“It just came out really beautiful,” said Cruz. “I tried to paint her face the way she would have tried to paint it herself, all done with brushstrokes. That’s sort of a subtle one that maybe doesn’t get as much attention, but I just really love it.”
Visit @MakeUpByShary on Instagram or search for Shary Nicole Cruz on Facebook to view the full month of characters. For more information, visit www.MakeupByShary.com.