U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that a 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Shakari Francis, if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years, and no less than three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.
According to court documents, Francis s worked at Cape Air as a ramp agent at the King Airport. On Jan. 11, “Francis entered the airport using his secured access with two bricks of cocaine. Francis met and delivered the two bricks of cocaine to Akhoy Smith, a ticketed passenger on Spirit Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, FL., in the restroom next to the concession stands area,” according to a news release from Smith.
Federal agents arrested Francis and attempted to arrest Smith as he was boarding his flight.
“When approached by the agents, Smith removed his backpack, threw it to the tarmac and ran onto the active runway where he was apprehended, placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine,” the release stated.
Smith eventually entered into a plea agreement with Smith’s office.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard E. Potter.