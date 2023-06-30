The St. Croix community is invited to a day of nonstop excitement at the St. George Village Botanical Garden’s Annual Mango Melee.
The St. Croix community is invited to a day of nonstop excitement at the St. George Village Botanical Garden’s Annual Mango Melee.
The event, now in its 27th year, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
The entire family will be entertained throughout the day with food vendors offering delicious mango treats as well as local food and drinks. Craft vendors will sell handmade artwork, jewelry, clothes, and more. Children and adults will be able to take part in mango eating contests.
According to the news release, education worksops will be offered with a focus on sustainable practices. Attendees can also learn about the benefit of bats from the St. Croix Environmental Association, and fish printing from the East End Marine Park.
This year, Mango Melee will include entertainment throughout the day with a concert from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the stage by the Great Hall. The Superior Court Rising Stars Steel Pans Orchestra and other musical groups will perform.
The famous “Mango Dis Mango Dat” food competition will not only allow local chefs to put their culinary skills on display and win special prizes, but attendees will have a chance to try the goodies. The Garden’s Nursery will also be open with unique plants and orchids for purchase.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win lots of great raffle prizes including a two-night, amd a three-day stay in a deluxe oceanfront room at the Buccaneer Hotel. Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day, but raffle ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
Admission is $10 for attendees ages 13 and up, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5.
Attendees are encouraged to walk with exact change to save time at the entrance gate, or buy their tickets in advance online at https://www.thegardenstcroix.org/.